“The Masked Singer” is back!

Before Season 10 of the Fox show officially kicks off, a special episode premiered on Sept. 10 that was filled with many guests and one shocking unveiling.

Host Nick Cannon returned with panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke to guess the celebrity behind the elaborate costume.

Anonymouse kicks off the Season 10 premiere

The Sunday night episode began with a stellar performance by Anonymouse — a rocker-inspired mouse wearing a red dress, black spiked jacket and combat boots — singing “What About Love?” by Heart.

Anonymouse kicks of Season 10 of "The Masked Singer" on Sep. 10. FOX Media LLC. | (c)Pete Dadds

McCarthy Wahlberg called the performance "next level," while Scherzinger called Anonymouse a "pistol" that "blew the roof off this place!"

"Thank you for kicking off season 10. You are a force of nature," she added.

Anonymouse proceeded to give the panelists and audience the first clue to nibble on, teasing, “Well, just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Times 100.”

Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande were just some of the names that were thrown out by the panelists.

Who was Anonymouse?

After clues that included being a child star, a Texas native, a photo of Nick Jonas, a tiara and hitting rock bottom, Jeong chose Lady Gaga, while the rest of the panelists guessed Demi Lovato — which was correct.

“I wanted to do your show because it seems so fun and it has been so fun, and I get to sing,” Lovato said. “So it’s the best of both worlds.”

Thicke, on his end, knew it was the “Confident” singer, saying, “When you’re that good, you know... You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation.”

Lovato closed out her “Masked Singer” moment by thanking the team.

“This has been so much fun. Your words are so kind and I took them to heart,” she said. “So thank you and the energy from this audience is so great.”

Five of the best and most beloved performances of all time were showcased

Over the last nine seasons, over 150 mystery celebrities have sung 523 songs in front of the panelists. Throughout the episode, Cannon counted down the most memorable.

Past celebrities returned to give dynamic performances — sans costumes

The first stars to take the stage were singer Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, who competed on the show as the Butterfly and the Lion, respectively. The ladies sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

Rumer Willis and Michelle Williams on the Season 10 "Masked Singer" premiere. Trae Patton / FOX.

Season Two’s Thingamajig, known as NBA player Victor Oladipo, and Season Four’s Rhino, baseball player Barry Zito, also performed “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line with Scherzinger.

Bow Wow, who was the Frog in Season Three, and Joey Fatone, who performed as the Rabbit during Season One, sang The Jackson 5’s “ABC.”

Later on, Scherzinger took the stage again to sing “Purple Rain” by Prince as they recapped the previous winners.

The Season 10 competition will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Throughout the season, there will be themed episodes including "Trolls Night," "Harry Potter Night," airing on Halloween week, and a special celebration of Elton John's music.