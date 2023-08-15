"The Masked Singer" is pulling out all the stops to mark its 10th anniversary.

Season 10 of the show's U.S. spinoff starts with an anniversary special bringing back celebrity alumni to the show, before heading into competition with a new slate of themed episodes.

Host Nick Cannon and the panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, are all returning for the anniversary season.

Here's what to know.

When does Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer' premiere?

The premiere episode of "The Masked Singer" is Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Starting Sept. 27, the show's competition episodes will proceed in the usual time slot: Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is coming back for the special premiere episode?

Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito are returning, and will perform unmasked duets.

Fox's press release teases one of the "biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history."

Season 10 will have a new format

According to the press release, Season 10 will change things up by having three groups of contestants and Battle Royale semi-final competition episodes.

During the Battle Royale semi-final episodes, judges can save contestants from elimination with one ring of the "Ding Dong Keep It On Bell."

What costumes are in Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'?

Each of the 16 celebrity contestants will take on an elaborate costume. The press release identified five: Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus and a life-size S'More.

What are the themed-episodes for Season 10 'The Masked Singer'?

The milestone anniversary season will roll out new themed-episodes, including nights dedicated to "Trolls," "Harry Potter," Elton John, one-hit wonders, disco and the 2000s.

Who won Season 9 of 'The Masked Singer'?

Medusa won Season Nine of "The Masked Singer" and she turned out to be singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, who beat out "American Idol" alum David Archuleta, the Macaw.