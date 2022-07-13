Madison LeCroy on Austen Kroll ‘getting what he deserved’ during ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8

Only three episodes into Season Eight, Bravo’s "Southern Charm" is serving, and Madison LeCroy is at the center of it all.

Known for her quick wit and honesty, LeCroy is back for another season of "Southern Charm," alongside veteran Charmers Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose, and newcomers Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs and Chleb Ravenell.

With friends Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith and John Pringle in the mix, the cast is showcasing ever changing dynamics and drama galore as they navigate life in Charleston. Season Eight airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo, and each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.

Set in Charleston, South Carolina, “Southern Charm” has risen in popularity over the years, with LeCroy joining as a once love interest for Kroll, causing chaos during earlier seasons of the show and on social media. In fact, the pair is still sparring, even when the cast isn’t filming (and LeCroy addresses it below!).

TODAY sat down with LeCroy to hear about Season Eight so far, and what’s to come.

Thomas Cooper / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

LeCroy ‘loves’ seeing other castmates go at it with Kroll

LeCroy and Kroll’s once romance was peak reality television and gave fans the chance to see the ins and outs of their ever-so-chaotic relationship.

After meeting in January 2018, LeCroy and Kroll started their romance, and soon after, LeCroy joined "Southern Charm" as a friend for Season Six. Fans became obsessed with their hot-and-heavy dynamic, especially after a video leaked of Austen and Madison having a disagreement over two women purportedly sleeping in his bed with him — while he and LeCroy were dating.

LeCroy then told Andy Cohen that she took Kroll’s cheating as “hall pass” to cheat on Kroll, causing a firestorm between the two and by fans on social media. In December 2020, the pair officially broke up.

In the months following, Kroll went live on Instagram with reality star Kristin Cavallari and showed her dancing on his shoulders, causing romance rumors to flare between the two. After Kroll commented on one of Cavallari’s Instagram photos, a fan asked LeCroy if Kroll and Cavallari were dating, to which LeCroy commented, “Yeah, trust me if he was with her he wouldn’t be sending me songs at midnight ... last night. Bless.”

LeCroy then sparked dating rumors with Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler, after commenting on a photo he posted with him and Shannon Ford, who starred on Cavallari’s E! reality show, "Very Cavallari." When Andy Cohen asked LeCroy about the Cutler romance rumors, LeCroy said that she wasn’t “kissing and telling.”

LeCroy then went live on Instagram, mocking Cavallari and Kroll’s Instagram Live, and jabbing at Cavallari, saying “don’t worry, my kid is at his dads. I think when that video (with Cavallari and Kroll) was made, hers weren’t.” In a now deleted post, Cutler and Cavallari then posted a photo of the two of them and captioned it, “the world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” seemingly jabbing back at LeCroy.

LeCroy then posted alleged text messages between her and Cutler, alleging that Cutler flew to South Carolina to see her. LeCroy said to Cutler, “You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I. ... I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have (redacted) with me.”

Now, a year and a half later, LeCroy is happily engaged to fiance Brett Randle, but still gets into subliminal social media jabs with Kroll. LeCroy told TODAY, “honestly, before I was engaged, we were able to have this banter, and it was just like, ‘Oh, thank god this is over.’ We would joke about it, and we were fine.”

LeCroy continued, “but until I got engaged, he turned more nasty about it. So that’s kind of sad, but do no harm, take no s---.”

Kroll has already gotten into it with castmate Conover, and the Season Eight trailer teases a dramatic moment between him and Rose. LeCroy said she “loves” seeing Kroll sparring with his castmates and noted that she’s “team Craig.”

LeCroy continued, “he’s getting what I felt he deserved. Austin was the type of person that would poke, poke, poke, and then he’d step away and be like ‘I don’t know why you’re doing this?’ And it’s like, dude, now it’s finally coming full circle.”

LeCroy addresses those comments about her engagement

LeCroy’s engagement has been a hot topic for the charmers, including the men of the group — Conover, Rose, Kroll, Pringle and Ravenell — who shared their thoughts on LeCroy’s engagement during Episode Three.

Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll Brianna Stello / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

After watching LeCroy’s big news, Kroll said that LeCroy’s fiance is “a poor bastard, (with) a life of servitude to f------ Medusa,” and Rose said that Kroll “dodged a cannonball.”

Additionally, Rose asked the men, “what percentage do you give it (Kroll’s engagement) to make it to the altar?” to which Conover said “there’s a one percent chance that it’s going to make it to the altar,” and Rose added, “six months, over or under, before it’s over.”

LeCroy told TODAY that she gives “zero f’s what the boys think or say about me,” adding, “honestly, if I look at any of their relationships, I’m like ‘you wouldn’t know a good relationship if it slapped you across the face.’ I did not expect them to be gentlemen or be happy for me. They like to have multiple girlfriends and that’s just tacky.”

When asked what the biggest difference between Kroll and her fiance is, LeCroy quipped, “It’s more than just the height.”

Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose Thomas Cooper / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

LeCroy teases season ending drama with Bonaparte

LeCroy stays in the center of the drama for Season Eight, and rumors started about a potential feud between her and Bonaparte after Season Eight finished filming.

Fan accounts noticed that Bonaparte unfollowed LeCroy, Kroll, Aspen and Conover on Instagram, which Bonaparte told TODAY was because “there are a lot of big feelings going on at the end,” and suggested that the drama was a “pile on.”

LeCroy addressed Bonaparte’s claims and said “I think she asked for what she got,” and teased that she will make sure to address at the upcoming reunion taping.

LeCroy answers rapid fire questions about Season 8!

Her favorite newbie: Aspen

Who is most likely to cause drama: LeCroy

Who has the best storyline: Olindo

Who has the best confessionals: Dennis

Who has the best looks: Aspen and LeCroy

Who challenges her the most: Kroll and Rose

Who throws the best events: LeCroy, Aspen and Altschul

Who she has the most fun with: Aspen

Who spills the most tea: Bonaparte

Who is the best team player: Pringle