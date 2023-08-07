'Casa Amor' is the ultimate 'test' of 'Love Island.' See where it will unfold this season

We are almost halfway through Season Five of “Love Island USA,” which means it is time for one of the best twists on reality television: Casa Amor.

Each season, Peacock’s “Love Island USA” sends half the islanders to a separate villa where they will meet new bombshells, the show's term for a a cast member who comes on the show after the premiere with the intention of shaking things up. Meanwhile, another set of bombshells also move into the main villa.

Casa Amor has been dubbed on the show as “the ultimate relationship test."

Host Sarah Hyland flew over to Fiji, where the show is filmed, to give a "VIP tour" of the villa, featured in a clip posted on the “Love Island USA” YouTube page.

TODAY.com has exclusive photos of the romantic villa where plenty of heads are bound to turn this season.

Where is Casa Amor in Season 5 of 'Love Island'?

This year, the men are headed to the Casa Amor villa, which lies just a few feet from the ocean and touches the white sands of a Fijian beach.

What does the house look like?

According to Peacock, the house's "20,000 square feet of gorgeous living space" was assembled in three weeks, thanks to the work of a team of 80 carpenters, painters, set decorators, dressers and landscape designers.

Peacock

The indoor-outdoor space has features like "7,000 square feet of fairy lights," striped wallpaper and a mile of neon signs (yes, you read that right). The 26 neon signs have some saying in line with the show ("come and get it" and "you're like really hot") as well as a nod to Ariana Grande with, "Thank u, next."

Cast members will go from the pool to lounge and back again. Peacock

The original islanders and the seven Casa Amor bombshells will get to go back and forth between the pool and the adjoining sunken lounge. The women contestants will have a view of the beach from one of the biggest Casa Amor dressing rooms ever.

Biggest dressing room ever? One of them, at least. Peacock

All 14 islanders will room together in the main bedroom. But there is a separate room that a few of them might want to visit for more privacy. That's right: The Peacock series brought back the scandalous Casa Amor Hideaway suite for Season Five.

All of the cast members share one bedroom. Peacock

Of course a fire pit — a “Love Island” franchise signature — sits in the center of the 20,000 square foot villa below a sign encouraging the islanders to “Do What You Love.”

Fire pit time! Peacock

So, which new couples will undoubtedly turn the main villa upside down after spending a night together in the Casa Amor Hideaway? And who will stay loyal to their partner back in the main villa?

Peacock

Fans will have to tune into the series this week to see all the drama and romance unfold.