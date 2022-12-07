Lizzo has a big following, but her No. 1 fan is definitely her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

Johnson-Jefferson presented Lizzo with the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, and praised her daughter when she took the mic.

Lizzo and her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, pose together during the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Chris Polk / E!

“She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and is always in your corner,” Johnson-Jefferson said of Lizzo according to Essence. “She has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor — and I’m so proud of her.”

When Lizzo, 34, took the stage, she said that she was hesitant to receive the People’s Champion Award.

"OK, so I'm going to be honest," the musician said while addressing the crowd. "When I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept because if I'm the People's Champ, I don't need a trophy for championing people."

Lizzo accepts The Song of 2022 Award for "About Damn Time" during the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Mark Von Holden / E!

"I'm here tonight because to be an icon isn't about how long you have had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform," the "About Damn Time" singer said. "And ever since the beginning of my career, I have used my platform to amplify marginalized voices."

Lizzo then used the rest of her acceptance speech to honor female activists who have made a difference in their communities such as Emiliana Guereca, president of the Women’s March Foundation, and Esther Young Lim, the creator of booklets explaining how to report a hate crime.

At the end of her speech, Lizzo asked everyone to give the women a round of applause and said "power will always be to the people."

Lizzo used her acceptance speech to honor and applaud female activists. Mark Von Holden / E!

Lizzo’s big moment at the People’s Choice Awards comes after she gifted her mom a fancy new wardrobe for her birthday.

In September, Lizzo shared a video of her mom breaking down in tears when she learned what her daughter had done for her.

The “Rumors” singer captioned the Instagram post, “Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!”

