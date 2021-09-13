Lizzo knows how to make a person feel good as hell.

On Friday, the singer, 33, surprised her unsuspecting mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a new wardrobe for her birthday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Johnson-Jefferson is seen sipping bubbly while admiring a closet filled with designer pieces.

“Look at these clothes!” Lizzo says to Johnson-Jefferson. “You like these clothes? These are your clothes.”

That’s when Johnson-Jefferson becomes visibly emotional.

“I won’t look like a bum anymore!” she exclaims, to which Lizzo replies, “no, ma’am! Not on my watch.”

In the caption, Lizzo explained the meaning of the gift.

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself,” she wrote. “I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday, mommy I love you. Time to be FLYYY, girl!”

Lizzo’s father, Michael Jefferson, died in 2009 before her career took off. In March, the three-time Grammy winner shared a tribute on the anniversary of his death.

“12 years since we lost you, dad. I wish you could see this… I’d say you wouldn’t believe it — but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t,” she wrote. She also shared a message with her more than 11 million followers. “Hug your people today ya’ll. Tell em you love them. It matters… all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”

Lizzo loves spoiling her mama. Last Christmas, she surprised Johnson-Jefferson with a luxury car.

"I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama," she captioned an Instagram video. "Happy holidays y’all."