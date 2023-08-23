Spoilers about “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season Two, Episodes One through Eight, below.

Leading up to the Season Two premiere of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” on Aug. 23, multiple trailers teased a blowup between two contestants. After watching the confrontation, the clips didn’t do it justice.

In Episode Two, viewers watched Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein, who came on the show together after dating for about two years, get into a heated argument. Brian started flirting with fellow contestant Riah Nelson at a bar, which irritated Lisa. So, she interrupted their conversation and called him out.

Multiple insults and expletives were exchanged and Lisa, who issued the ultimatum to Brian and spoke repeatedly about wanting to marry him, walked off, appearing to quit the experiment.

In separate interviews, Lisa and Brian open up to TODAY.com about their intense disagreement and share why their bickering escalated so quickly.

Lisa explains that the source of her frustration wasn’t seeing Brian and Riah connect — which is the first part of the process — but “more so just (that) my anxiety (was) through the roof about the whole situation.”

“There were things that me and Brian were dealing with literally right before coming into the experiment that I was still on edge about,” she adds.

Lisa and Brian in "The Ultimatum." Netflix

Riah bonding with Brian added fuel to the fire.

Lisa says when filming began she paid attention to the other contestants’ explanations for why they wanted to come on the show.

“Just from my perspective ... I didn’t really care for certain people’s reasoning for wanting to connect with others,” she says. “I felt like it may be shallow reasoning. Like, OK, you’re here for physicality or sexual whatever.”

She recalls feeling “apprehensive” because she signed up for “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” to learn what she wanted in a marriage and to see if Brian was the right person for her.

“I’m assuming everyone else is (doing that, too) and I didn’t feel like that was everyone’s motives,” she continues. “And that is what triggered me specifically about (Riah).”

As for Brian, he says he was baffled when he saw Lisa become emotional in the bar because he did not understand her frustration.

He was hoping to “diffuse” the situation before the argument escalated.

“I know that there’s no hate or malicious intent in (Lisa’s) heart, right? And I know she was going through a lot just like any of the other cast members,” he explains.

He tells TODAY.com that he tried to “give her grace” at that moment because he was hopeful they could work through their problems.

However, Brian recognizes that he did not handle the situation the best he could.

“I should have been the water to kind of put the fire out,” he says. “But everybody was kind of just going through it, myself included.”

During Episode Three, all the contestants came together for “The Choice” ceremony, during which they selected a new partner for their three-week trial marriages. Lisa and Brian were noticeably missing from the table.

In the season’s most shocking moment, co-host Nick Lachey announced that the couple left the show after learning Lisa was pregnant.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” crew filmed the moment Lisa shared her pregnancy news with an excited Brian.

Lisa reveals to TODAY.com that she would’ve preferred to tell the rest of the cast in person instead of having Lachey relay their personal news.

“I’m not gonna lie. I personally wanted to come to The Choice to tell everyone,” she shares. “But Brian did not. Once I told him I was pregnant, he was like, ‘I’m taking my woman. I’m taking my baby and we’re going home.’ And I respected that.”

She continues, “As far as like, you know, Nick being the one to reveal it. I was uh … I didn’t really care for it. I don’t think Brian did either.”

But she understands that they signed up for a reality television show, meaning they essentially agreed to invite Netflix, the contestants and viewers into their relationship.

“It’s like, (if) you don’t say it your way, someone else will. And that was fine,” Lisa says.

Brian agrees, and says at the time he cared less about the optics and more about protecting Lisa and their unborn child.

“It was a dilemma because we knew that it was going to come out one way or the other. Whether it was Nick Lachey or whoever, it was going to come out,” he explains. “But we felt that, in that moment, the best decision was for us to make a decision to leave and focus on the health of her (and) be the best parents that we can.”

Brian concludes, “So, I didn’t feel a way about (Nick) disclosing information.”

He says the pair volunteered to have their business “exposed” on the show and they accepted the ramifications.