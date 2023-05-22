Lionel Richie shares whether he’d do a reality show with daughters Nicole and Sofia

Don't expect Lionel Richie to follow fellow entertainment legend Sylvester Stallone into the world of reality TV anytime soon.

The "American Idol" judge, 73, told E! News that he would never consider appearing alongside his famous daughters, Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie, in a reality series.

“Let me say this to you: Living with my kids has been a reality series that I’ve been trying to forget for a long time,” joked the musician. “So, to bring it to the public right now would be something called, post-traumatic syndrome."

Lionel Richie with his kids (from left to right) Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie and Miles Richie in 2018. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Though Nicole Richie has appeared on reality TV in the past — she starred in “The Simple Life” with then-BFF Paris Hilton from 2003 until 2007 — her famous father prefers to keep the spotlight far from his home.

“You know my kids, they have a journey. They’re used to this thing called ‘all your business, every day out in the street,’” said the four-time Grammy winner. “I’m a little bit more reserved, so I’ll let them do their thing and Papa Richard can kinda go home and enjoy the fireplace.”

The "Hello" singer shares Nicole with ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie. He shares Sofia and a son named Miles with ex-wife Diane Alexander.

Richie's comments come less than a week after the premiere of "The Family Stallone." The Paramount+ docuseries chronicles the domestic life of "Rocky" franchise star Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone revealed during a May 10 visit to TODAY that he was "completely" against the idea of allowing cameras into the family home — at first. But after his daughters pitched the idea, he gradually came around.

"I've always wanted someone to film me while I'm brushing my teeth. Who wouldn't?" joked the action star.

Stallone said he realized his family's "interesting synergy" would make for great TV. "We laugh, we enjoy. Everyone (is) — I wouldn't say neurotic, but eccentric, and they bring it out in a good way," he explained. "They all have distinct personalities, and certainly Jennifer, and I'm a little nuts, so I thought, OK, why not?"