It's intimidating enough for guys to meet their girlfriend's father for the first time.

It's a whole other level when you're meeting Rambo and Rocky Balboa.

Sylvester Stallone's wife and three daughters shared what those moments are like with Hoda Kotb on TODAY ahead of their new reality show, "The Family Stallone." The show premieres on May 17 on Paramount+.

Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, described the obstacles to dating when your father is a legendary cinematic tough guy.

"Well, we’re single, so," Sophia joked.

"I’m hoping they turn out to be spinsters," Stallone said. "I’m working on that. They stay home forever."

It's often a one-and-done when prospective boyfriends meet the man known for his rugged acting roles, including his current one as a ruthless mob boss on the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King."

"It’s very difficult," Sistine said. "He’s quite intimidating to most, and most of the time when they come over to meet the parents, they don’t necessarily return, simply because he’s just so scary."

"I don’t trust their intentions," the "Over the Top" star said. "Because I know men."

Scarlet has bucked the trend, as she does have a boyfriend.

"Yes, and he was great meeting him," she said. "Now they’re best friends."

"We have matching tattoos, it’s great," her dad joked.

The "Rocky" star said he was against doing reality television at first, but came around because his family has "a very interesting synergy."

"We laugh, we enjoy (each other), and everyone, I wouldn't say (is) not neurotic, but eccentric," he said. "And they bring it out in a good way. They all have distinctive personalities, and certainly Jennifer, and I'm a little nuts, so I thought OK, why not?"

While Stallone, 76, has been accustomed to fame since the first "Rocky" movie in the mid-1970s, his daughters will now also experience it after wider exposure from the show.

"I've been warning them about that," he said. "I said, 'Your quiet time is over, and once you're exposed out there, it's out there.' You're going to have people following you home, guys like 'Hello, how are you?' So I'll be out there with them like (smacks fist into palm)."

"He's very concerned about our safety," Sistine said.

The show's debut also comes a day after Stallone and and wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary. Jennifer, 54, filed for divorce in August 2022, but the couple has since reconciled.

"I think the most difficult is sharing him with the world," Flavin Stallone said. "It's hard because everyone wants a piece of him and that's hard on us. I think it's hard always being in the public eye. Everyone has a comment, everyone judges you. That's hard for me."

Flavin Stallone said the foundation to their "real love" has been laughter, understanding, forgiveness, and "not harping on things."

"I disagree completely," her husband said. "The key to happiness is just agree. Whatever she says, 'You got it.'"