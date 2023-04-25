Lionel Richie celebrates his ‘little bird’ Sofia’s wedding in loving photo tribute

Lionel Richie is sharing photos from daughter Sofia Richie's recent wedding to fiancé Elliot Grainge — including a sweet shot of the proud father walking his daughter, whom he affectionately called his "little bird," down the aisle.

The music legend and "American Idol" judge, 73, posted a carousel of wedding pics April 24 on Instagram, writing, "My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life.

"You’ll always be my little bird, but I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Endless Love to you and Elliot," he added, referencing his hit 1981 duet with Diana Ross, "Endless Love."

Sofia Richie, 24, responded to her father's message in the comments of his post. "I love you so much dad," she wrote.

Lionel Richie kicked off his album with a photo of him gazing at his daughter in her bridal gown as the pair walked arm in arm down the aisle at her outdoor wedding, which took place April 22 in the south of France.

Another photo found the "Hello" singer posing alongside the bride and his older daughter, Nicole Richie, 41. A final photo found Sofia Richie and Grainge smiling as they held hands at their ceremony.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot last week. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Sofia Richie and Grainge, 29, announced their engagement in April 2022, one year after they made their relationship Instagram official.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia Richie captioned a photo on Instagram of Grainge popping the question while down on one knee.

She added a second pic of the couple sharing a kiss that showed off her diamond engagement ring.

In December 2022, Sofia Richie ended the year by sharing more photos on Instagram from the romantic proposal, which also included an outdoor space decorated with candles and flower petals.

"2022, thanks for the most special moment of my life," she gushed, tagging Grainge.

Lionel Richie recently opened up to "Extra" about his youngest daughter's nuptials.

“Baby Girl got married. When I say that… it’s a great feeling, I must say, I’ve known Elliot since he was 9 years old. So I know the groom really well.

"There’s a thing down South we always say: ‘Who’s your people?’ Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I’ve ever seen my little girl and Elliot," he said.

He added, "It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy.”

Lionel Richie also shared the sweet words his daughter repeated to him as the pair made their way down the aisle together.

“She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: ‘I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,’ and I go ... ‘You’re killing me. You’re killing me,'" he said. "But that’s what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on.”

Following her wedding, his daughter has changed her name on her Instagram profile to Sofia Richie Grainge.