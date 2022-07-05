Even between episodes, the ladies of Beverly Hills are battling it out.

The 12th season of Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is currently airing, and stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Diana Jenkins and friends Sheree Zampino and Kathy Hilton. Only eight episodes into Season 12, the ladies have been overserving viewers with personal conflicts and drama, leaving us glued to the screens.

The drama spills over every week to social media, and this week has been one for the books. TODAY has all you need to know about the drama coming from the ‘RHOBH’ ladies this week.

Garcelle Beauvais Charles Sykes / Bravo / Getty Images

Garcelle v. Diana erupted on social media after Beauvais’ ‘WWHL’ appearance

Social media went into a frenzy after an exchange between Jenkins and influencer Kristen “Philly Diva” Dionne, was posted online, causing a stir for the new "RHOBH" star.

After Dionne reposted a meme showing a difference between Jenkins’ physical appearance years ago versus today, Jenkins commented and started an exchange with Dionne.

Eventually, Dionne told Jenkins to “keep that same energy…and not just with the Black content creators,” to which Jenkins responded, writing that “it can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

Jenkins since deleted the comment and apologized for it, and said, “I assumed ‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content. I copied the term because I thought that’s what it meant. I didn’t realize it was referencing to you (Dionne) as a Black woman and a content creator. Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.”

On Wednesday's episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Beauvais addressed Jenkins’ comment, saying she thinks Jenkins made the comment because she is “uneducated.”

Jenkins responded, posting on Instagram that Beauvais should remember all that Jenkins did for Haiti, Beauvais’ home country, the next time Beauvais comments about Jenkins. Jenkins also added that Minkoff isn’t a liar — alluding to other drama that’s happened this season between Stracke and Minkoff where Minkoff has been accused of lying.

Erika Jayne Axelle / Getty Images

An Episode 9 preview causes heat for Diana, Sutton and Kyle

During Episode Eight, Beauvais hosted a birthday party where Jenkins arrived late, notably after she sent a text to the group informing them that she would not be able to attend.

In her text to the women, Jenkins explained that her doctor recommended she stay on bedrest to recover from the physical trauma her body experienced after a recent miscarriage, coupled with how much she did on the cast trip to Punta Mita. The text ended with a slight to Beauvais, where Jenkins wrote “But Garcelle might think I’m rude, so there it is.”

Upon arriving at the party, Jenkins got into a heated conversation with Stracke, who said her arrival was “confusing” based upon her text.

In their back and forth, Jenkins called Stracke “the fakest person I’ve met in my life,” “boring,” “frail and old,” and in her confessional, said that she’s “done being nice” to Stracke.

Stracke said to Jenkins, “I want to see the tough Bosnian girl,” referring to Jenkins’ lineage, to which Jenkins responded, “what do you want me to do, headbutt you?”

Stracke told Jenkins, “the bedrest did you good” and said that Jenkins is “a soulless person.”

Episode 8 ended on a cliffhanger, with Jenkins saying to Stracke, “you want a new villain? Bring it on.” The preview for Episode Nine picked up right where the drama left off.

In an effort to empathize with Jenkins, Stracke shares with Jenkins that she lost two children via miscarriage, and Richards jumps in and says that she felt like Stracke’s story about her miscarriages was “bulls---.”

Stracke explains that she’s sharing to “reach her (Jenkins) on a human level,” but ultimately calls Jenkins a “motherf---er.”

Richards continues, “she lost a baby, you did not, maybe years ago, we don’t know,” leaving Stracke in disbelief, saying “that’s the meanest thing you’ve ever said to me in my life.”

The scene shows Stracke and Jenkins settling their score, with Richards staring on in disbelief of how the pair interact.

Social media erupted in fury towards Richards for how she invalidated Stracke in her time of vulnerability.

Richards has yet to comment on the matter.

Erika’s comments to Garcelle’s sons cause an uproar — and more drama for Kyle

This season, viewers are seeing a lighter side of Erika Girardi, as she lets loose at cast events during her impending legal challenges.

A preview clip for episode 9 shows Girardi interacting with Beauvais’ children, telling Beauvais’ son Oliver that he is “hot.” Kemsley says to Beauvais, “she (Girardi) is trying to hit on your son,” while Girardi is doing a leg lift.

Girardi says to Oliver, “have your baby mama contact me on the DMs. We can get it in a threeway, it’s all good.”

Soon after, Girardi is shown yelling at Beauvais' other son, Jax, saying “get the f--- out of here” as he takes centerpiece flowers away from the table for his mother as they depart the party. Minkoff quickly escorts Jax away, and Kemsley is shown in a confessional reacting: “Oh my God, I know Erika is drunk and she is joking around, but that is Garcelle’s son and he is 14 years old. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Jax tells his mother, Beauvais, that he was “violated” for grabbing the flowers, which sends Beauvais back into the room to confront Girardi about “hurting Jax’s feelings.”

Beauvais tells Girardi that her behavior is “not okay,” and says in a confessional, “how many other of my family members is she going to go after tonight? First Oliver, now Jax? She’s done.”

Fans had a lot to say about the drama.

Another tease for Episode Nine shows Richards, Kemsley and their husbands talking about the “shut the f--- up” moment.

In the clip, Richards says she thinks Girardi’s comments are “funny, but not funny,” and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, calls Girardi’s comments “great.” Kemsley says that she can give Erika a “major pass” for the comment due to all that she's going through, and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, says that Girardi is “entitled to a blowout.”

Richards responded to the heat she’s received from the scene in an Instagram comment, saying, “I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child. I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.”

Beauvais responded in two separate comments, first saying she had never seen the scene with an angry emoji.

And second, tweeting a photo of her sons praising them for showing “respect to people even when they don’t deserve it.”

It’s safe to say all isn’t well in Beverly Hills, and we can’t wait for what’s to come.