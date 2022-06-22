Kim Kardashian was a natural when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021, delivering edgy jokes about her family and her own fame.

So, it may come as a surprise that she had never actually seen the show before she landed her hosting gig.

“I was nervous for a second because I have to be honest, I had never seen ‘SNL’ before,” Kardashian, 41, admitted to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian delivered her first "SNL" monologue on Oct 9, 2021. Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

Fallon, who is of course a famous “SNL” alum, could not hide his amazement.

“You’ve never seen ‘Saturday Night Live?’ Like, serious serious?” he said.

“I’m dead serious,” the Skims founder replied.

Fallon, seen here with Tina Fey in 2001, was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 1998 to 2004. NBC

“I knew what it was, I knew it was so iconic, but I had never … I’ve got to be honest, I had no idea you were on it,” she added, earning a “womp womp” from The Roots.

Fallon shouldn’t take it personally, though, because as Kardashian herself confessed, she hadn’t been aware of another major “SNL” legend.

“I was at dinner and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me, and the show had just aired when I was on, and he mentioned he’d seen it, and I literally had to text Pete (Davidson) and be like, ‘Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?’” she shared. “I was so embarrassed.”

Will Ferrell performed on "SNL" from 1995 to 2002 and has guest-hosted multiple times since then. NBC

This wasn’t the first time the reality star and mogul said she had not seen “SNL” prior to hosting the show.

She shared that she “had never seen an episode” of the show on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April, although she clarified that she had watched pieces of episodes when her ex, Ye, performed.

“But as far as watching the show, I didn’t really know what the monologue entailed,” she said.

Now that Kardashian is dating former “SNL” star Pete Davidson, it sounds like she has been catching up on her trivia.

“I’ve been schooled, I know everyone that’s been on now, I know everything, I’ve been schooled,” she told Fallon.