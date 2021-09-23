Kim Kardashian West to host 'SNL' in October

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West will make her hosting debut on the upcoming season of "Saturday Night Live."

"OMFG no turning back now!!!!," Kardashian West wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, after the show tweeted an image of the first four pairings of hosts and musical guests for the 47th season.

OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/sb2LnHD2sI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

The show, which took home the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series for the fifth straight year, returns on Oct. 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, NBC said.

A week later on Oct. 9, Kardashian West will host the second episode of the season, with musical guest Halsey.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will host Oct. 16, with Young Thug as musical guest.

"SNL" alum Jason Sudeikis, fresh off his Emmy win for "Ted Lasso," will return to 30 Rock to host on Oct. 23. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will be the musical act.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.