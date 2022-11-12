Kim Kardashian shares epic '90s throwback pic with Kris and Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian gave her fans a little treat when she shared a sweet throwback photo of her, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner in the '90s.

The Skims founder, 42, posted the picture to Instagram on Nov. 11, and it shows her holding Kendall as a baby while she appears to be taking a camera from mom Kris with her other hand.

Although the picture appears to be very sweet, Kim looks a little annoyed at her mother, who's wearing dark sunglasses and a red-and-black striped top in the snap.

The "Kardashians" star appears to be telling Kris something while surrounded by cameras. The picture, which Kim captioned, “96’,” shows a camera in the background and someone holding another camera above Kim’s shoulder, which is pointed at baby Kendall.

However, Kendall pays no attention to anything that's going on around her as she can't take her eyes off the small camera that Kim is holding.

Kendall also looks very cute in her red-and-white outfit, which has the American flag displayed on the front. She also sports an adorable white bow in her hair.

When Kim shared the old photo on her Instagram account, she was bombarded with comments by fans who noted how "pretty" she looked back then.

"Kimberly you look amazing here," one person wrote.

Another said, "She’s always been pretty😭❤️."

A third joked about Kim and Kris' work ethic and said, "Kim the stage mom."

One person even talked about baby Kendall in the picture and said, "Kendall didn’t like cameras back then haha."

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 05, 2022, in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

However, that wasn't the only nostalgic picture Kim has shared of her family on Instagram.

For Kendall's 27th birthday, Kim posted a sweet snap of her kissing her little sister on the cheek when Kendall was a baby.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I love you forever and ever! Always the voice of reason and the one who will check me when no one else will say it LOL I’m always so proud of you for following your truth and my God you are so pretty inside and out. Happy Birthday sister."