14 noteworthy looks from the CDFA Awards including the Kardashians and Mariska Hargitay

The stars got all glammed up to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) annual awards ceremony was held at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday, Nov. 7, with stars like the Kardashian-Jenners, Cher, Katie Holmes and Mariska Hargitay, among many other notable celebrities, dressed to impress for the occasion.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star looked stunning in a black mermaid style Christian Siriano gown and Mindi Mond jewelry.

The actor in Christian Siriano. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The event celebrated the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit promoting American designers, and was hosted by actor Natasha Lyonne.

Kim Kardashian’s shape wear and loungewear brand, Skims, was the first recipient of the newly created Innovation Award, presented by Amazon Fashion. The reality star and businesswoman wore a black latex Dolce & Gabbana dress while posing with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who wore a metallic copper LaQuan Smith gown.

The sisters opted for chic looks to attend the awards. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance and were equally as dolled up. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore Mugler design, while the momager opted for a black Schiaparelli look with gold accessories.

The mother-daughter duo went glam in black looks for the occasion. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Model Kendall Jenner arrived to the event in a white sequin dress by New York label Khaite.

The model in a white sequin gown. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz looked like the rockstar he is in a black ensemble by LaQuan Smith. The singer received the 2022 Fashion Icon award during the ceremony.

The rockstar in LaQuan Smith. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Katie Holmes gave off 1920s vibes in a silver netted look from the spring/summer 2023 Jonathan Simkhai runway show.

The actor in Jonathan Simkhai. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Janelle Monáe wowed in a show stopping look. The singer and actor wore a dramatic Thom Browne black-and white gown, which she paired with a dog-shaped purse and saddle shoes with block heels.

The singer and actor in Thom Browne. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Ella Emhoff, who is the daughter of Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, was among the guests in attendance.

The 23-year-old model wore a black Khaite dress, with a Puppets and Puppets bag and Kiko Kistadinov boots.

The model in Khaite. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn dressed in a black tuxedo dress outlined with cream feathers by designer Christian Cowan. She would later change into a long, sparkling red dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The reality star in Christian Cowan. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Christina Ricci looked lovely in a Rodarte floral gown that included floral decal on the shoulders. The "Yellowjackets" star paired the dress with a black clutch and Briony Raymond jewelry.

The actor in Rodarte. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Julia Fox also made a statement and arrived to the ceremony in a black cut-out dress. The “Uncut Gems” actor, 32, arrived with wet-look gray hair, which she told Vogue was “a love letter to getting older and embracing” aging.

The actor in a black cut-out dress. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Another notable name was the late Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant. The model posed for photos on the red carpet in a coral Tom Ford gown with a hood.