“Saturday Night Live” tackled JoJo Siwa’s new look during their May 4 show — and the former “Dance Moms” star is taking the jokes in stride.

Chloe Fineman played Siwa as a guest on the Weekend Update segment of the show. She re-created the “Karma” singer’s black sparkly ensemble, face paint, hairstyle and dance moves from the buzzy music video that accompanied her debut single.

“That’s right, Colin, I’m a bad girl now,” Fineman says with a wide grin, flashing rock on hand symbols.

Impersonating the 20-year-old’s voice, Fineman explained to Colin Jost that the new look represents a “pretty big change.”

“I used to be rainbow sparkles, and now, I’m black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang,” she said.

Fineman said she’s in her “bad girl era” now.

The sketch also took shots at Siwa’s viral comments, in which she told Billboard that she wants to “start a new genre of music... called ‘gay pop.’” The quotes quickly raised eyebrows from some pop musicians in the LGBTQ+ community. (Siwa later clarified that she wants “gay pop artists” to have a “bigger home” on music charts.)

“But JoJo, you were quotes as saying you invented a new genre of music?” Jost said.

“That’s right — gay pop,” Fineman responded.

“I think that’s maybe just pop,” Jost responded through laughter.

The skit mocked both Siwa’s current look and her original “8-year-old” persona. But the former child star has called it “iconic.”

“I literally don’t what to say. This is f------ crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL...” Siwa wrote on her Instagram story accompanied by the clip.

JoJo Siwa reacts to the "SNL" skit about her. Instagram

Siwa first teased her new look at the iHeart Radio Music Awards April 1. A few days later, she dropped her new song, “Karma,” with a dramatic and edgy music video.

Siwa got her start on “Dance Moms” and most recently appeared on Lifetime’s reunion special, bringing the former dancers and their moms back together five years after the show ended in 2019.