John Corbett got a ‘makeover’ before his return as Aidan Shaw — but fans can’t get over his jacket

Warning: This story contains spoilers for "And Just Like That..."

It's the long-awaited return of Aiden Shaw, but fans might have been too distracted to take it in.

On the latest episode of "And Just Like That...," centered around Valentine's Day, Carrie Bradshaw and Shaw reunited after 13 years apart and the former lover showed up with a whole new look.

Series' executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed on the show's companion podcast "And Just Like That...The Writer's Room," that they gave actor John Corbett a "makeover" for the couple's rekindling.

"We cut his hair. We took the turquoise jewelry away. We told him he had to be rock hard when he came back," King said.

However, King clarified that giving Corbett a whole new vibe wasn't an "aesthetic choice," given he "thought (Corbett) was perfection." Rather, it was meant to aid in the plot.

"It was a story choice. If we're bringing someone back, we have to find a way to bring them back in a new way," King explained, adding that the writers have a few "tricks up our sleeves" for how they plan to revamp the beloved character.

Though fans were buzzing about the big moment, people couldn't get past the choice of jacket for Shaw.

Podcast host Evan Ross Katz shared a photo on Instagram of the camera shot when Shaw is finally revealed, dressed in the controversial item of clothing.

"This Belstaff trialmaster jacket on our beloved Aidan Shaw? It gave me a fright, to say the least. Comment section, let’s pop off, shall we? Finish this sentence: 'It’s giving ____,'" he captioned the post, prompting a conversation over the clothing choice.

"Giving? Sir, it’s taking," one person commented.

Another wrote, "It’s giving Edward Scissorhands vibes."

A third person wrote, "when you have plans to invade poland after dinner with your ex."

On Twitter, a user wrote, "Carrie Bradshaw does not deserve Aiden Shaw. And Aiden did not deserve to be wearing that jacket."

The former couple's reunion didn't come out of nowhere, though. For fans who aren't caught up, Bradshaw emailed Shaw to check in after years of no communication.

Shaw quickly responded to the writer, scheduling dinner plans on Valentine's Day.

But when Feb. 14 rolled around and it was time for their romantic evening, Bradshaw thought she's being stood up by Shaw until she received a text from him, making her realize she's at the wrong restaurant.

When she leaves the restaurant to go next door, she ends up running into Shaw — and his jacket — on the sidewalk.

The two can't seem to stop from smiling as they embrace, then finally catch up over a lovely dinner. When they head back to Bradshaw's place, Shaw has a moment of introspection when he recalls their painful breakup.

Shaw tells her that he can't go into her apartment again and starts to walk away before turning around to say, "F--- it" and proceeds to kiss Bradshaw. This sweet moment seems to imply that they two are ready to give heir relationship another shot.

Carrie Bradshaw and Aiden Shaw finally reunite in "And Just Like That..." Craig Blankenhorn / Warner Bros.

Though "And Just Like That..." writer and producer Jullie Rottenberg wasn't originally sold on the idea of bringing Shaw back, she said on the same podcast episode that the return was believable.

"I think that's what happens when we're older, especially after a tragedy like Carrie has suffered," Rottenberg said, referring to the death of Bradshaw's husband Mr. Big. "Let's face it, you have fewer and fewer powerfully strong people in your life. So I believe that she would have reached out to (Shaw)."