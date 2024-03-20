Taylor Swift may have taken over the world, but she’s still got a ways to go before she wins over “Jeopardy!” contestants.

On the March 14 “Tournament of Champions” episode of the popular game show, all three contestants incorrectly answered a question about the superstar singer in the “Songs of Youth” category.

“Inspired by her bestie, Tay Tay sang when ‘somebody tells you they love you’ at this title age ‘you’re gonna believe them,’” read the clue.

Troy Meyer guessed 17, followed by Yogesh Raut, who said 22. Ben Chan didn’t even hazard a guess. The correct answer, of course, was “Fifteen,” which appears on Swift’s album “Fearless.”

After host Ken Jennings revealed the correct answer, Meyer jokingly understood the gravity of their error.

“We’re gonna get killed for that,” he said.

His words proved prophetic, as X users did indeed go after their lack of Swift knowledge.

"Yes #jeopardy! Players, Twitter is going to rip you apart for not knowing 15 by taylor swift," someone commented.

"There was a Taylor Swift clue on Jeopardy today! Me yelling at my TV: FIFTEEN FIFTEEN ITS FIFTEEN. As you can guess no one got it…" another person lamented.

"Also, I can’t believe the one triple stumper this episode was about Taylor Swift," another person wrote.

"A Taylor swift jeopardy question that none of the contestants got right but I did!!!" someone else commented.

This isn't the first time Swift has been an integral part of "Jeopardy!" this year, either. According to Billboard, a January episode featured opening round categories titled “Love Story,” “Our Song,” “Bad Blood,” “Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “The Errors Tour,” a reference to her massively popular "Eras Tour."

And in 2022, the show rankled some viewers' feathers when no contestant made any guess in the “Title That Completes the Rhyme” category, reported Billboard. The clue was “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh/ You need to just stop/ Like can you just not step on my gown?” The answer, of course, was "You Need to Calm Down," from Swift's 2019 album, "Lover."