The cause of death for Jacky Oh, the comedy challenge show “Wild ‘N Out” whose real name is Jacklyn Marie Smith, has been revealed.

According to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, the star died June 1 from complications following a gluteal augmentation procedure. She was 33 at the time of her death.

Officials said Smith was cleared prior to the operation and traveled with her aunt from Georgia to Miami, Florida, for the surgery on May 30.

After surgery, Smith was prescribed ciprofloxacin, oxycodone, and ondansetron, the medical examiner's department said, adding that she developed a headache after the operation.

Smith returned to the surgeon for a post-operative appointment and had a massage "to alleviate her headache," officials said.

After a nurse was notified of the headache, Smith was advised to take ibuprofen and to discontinue ondansetron, the department said. On the night of May 31, she began to "feel like her head was burning."

Smith then had difficulty speaking, officials said, which is when her aunt contacted emergency personnel. Prior to arriving at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Smith became unresponsive.

The department said she was then pronounced in the hospital's emergency room at 11 p.m.

According to the department, the actor did not use tobacco, alcohol or drugs.

On June 2, the official Instagram account for “Wild ‘N Out” announced the death of the former cast member of five seasons.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the caption read.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons,” the statement continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

Smith shares children Nova, Nala and Prince with longtime partner DC Young Fly, whom she met on set of the show in 2015. The medical department noted that she is also survived by her father.

The actor was still active on social media at the time of her death and ran a YouTube channel where she shared a glimpse into life with her kids. According to her Instagram account, Smith also created a lip gloss line called J Nova Collection and a was a realtor in Atlanta, Georgia.