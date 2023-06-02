Jacky Oh, former 'Wild 'N Out' star, dies at 32

Jacky Oh, who starred on the comedy challenge show "Wild 'N Out," has died at 32.

The show shared the news of Oh's death on Instagram June 2. Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, was a cast member on "Wild 'N Out" for five seasons.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," the caption read.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons," the statement continued. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

Oh and her longtime partner DC Young Fly met in 2015 on the set of "Wild 'N Out," which is currently in it 19th season. They share three children, Nova, Nala and Prince, who was born less than a year ago.

Oh was active on social media. She ran a YouTube channel where she often posted about life with her kids. The most recent video was posted May 27 and follows the family as they attend a screening of the live-action "Little Mermaid." According to her Instagram, she also created a line of lip glosses called J Nova Collection and a was a realtor in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her cause of death has not been released but the Los Angeles Times reported that per a now-deleted social media post, Oh was in Miami, Florida, for a "mommy makeover" surgery.

Oh last posted a photo with all three of her children on May 13 for Mother's Day.

"I do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite," she captioned the post. "God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother’s Day mommys :)"

Oh's manager, Marc Marcuse, told TODAY.com that no further information about her death is available while emphasizing the legacy Oh leaves behind.

"Jacky wasn’t just beautiful — she was a really intelligent, hard-working, loving mother and it’s really tragic," Marcuse said in a statement. "That isn’t hindsight 20/20 discussion for the deceased, but how we all felt about her when she was alive as well. It’s a horrible situation for her adorable kids, she will be sorely missed."

NBC News has reached out for representatives for DC Young Fly.