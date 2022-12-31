The countdown is on!

Tonight, Miley Cyrus will be hosting "Miley's New Year’s Eve Party” with her godmother Dolly Parton.

In a promo video for the show, Cyrus said that the program is about "getting glamorous and dressing your best."

“Well, we do that every day, don’t we, Miley?” Parton joked in the clip.

“You taught me well,” Cyrus replied with a laugh.

Here's everything to know about “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party."

How to watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party"

Viewers can watch the show live on NBC or by streaming it through Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The show will run for two hours before it ends around 12:30 a.m.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success, and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” Jen Neal, EVP of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBC Universal, said in a statement about the special's second edition. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Will Dolly Parton be co-hosting?

In 2021, Cyrus was joined by “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson. But to cap off 2022, Parton will be joining Cyrus as a co-host. It wraps up a busy holiday season for Parton, who recently filmed “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” with “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

Who will be performing?

Many performers are slated to hit the stage during “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party," including Sia, Latto, Fletcher, Rae Sremmurd and Liily. But knowing Cyrus, we're guessing there might be a surprise...or two.

"Saturday Night Live" stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman are also set to make an appearance, along with the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, according to Deadline.