Jimmy Fallon posts pics with Dolly Parton during ‘extra special’ trip to Dollywood

Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton are showing the way to make a living!

"The Tonight Show" host shared photos of him and country icon behind the scenes of their upcoming Christmas film on Monday. In the snaps, they appear to be at Dollywood — Parton's legendary theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

"I never need an excuse to go hang out with @dollyparton and eat some Tennessee BBQ, but this trip was extra special. I’m so excited to kick off the holidays at Dollywood for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas — this holiday season on @nbc," he captioned the photos.

Most of the pictures look to be from behind-the-scenes on set, but at least one features Fallon at Preacher's Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant in Parton's hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee.

NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" will star, of course, Parton in the lead role as herself. The "modern-day movie musical" will tell the "frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results" of Parton's fictional attempt to make a network TV special that highlights the "mountain magic" she's always experienced in and around Dollywood at Christmastime, according to a release.

"Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men," the release, posted Monday, said. "When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

Parton will be joined by Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker in the other lead roles.

So far, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have also been announced as guest stars.

This is not the first time Parton has brought the Christmas magic to NBC. Previously, Parton's life story was depicted in 2015's "Coat of Many Colors" and the sequel, "Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love."

But she also brings the holiday cheer back to East Tennessee every year.

Her theme park Dollywood decorates annually for the holiday season with more than 5 million lights, according to Knoxville NBC station WBIR. It takes workers more than 15,000 hours to put up the decorations and they start hanging them in the late summer, despite the heat.

All in all, Dollywood uses about 100 miles of lights with more than 500,000 staples to make the mountain magic happen each Christmas.

This year, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival will run from Nov. 5 through Jan. 1.