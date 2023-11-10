‘The Curse’ is a dark satire on home improvement TV. Here’s how to watch

Fans of Nathan Fielder, rejoice: The actor and comedian is coming back to the screen with his latest series, "The Curse."

"The Curse" stars Fielder — known for his uncomfortably funny shows like "Nathan for You" and "The Rehearsal" where he makes bold, deadpan and shocking statements — Academy Award-winning actor Emma Stone and Benny Safdie, one-half of the brother duo behind "Uncut Gems" and "Good Time."

The hilarious and bizarre show follows Asher and Whitney Siegel (Fielder and Stone), a newlywed couple starring in a home improvement show where they are working to spread the message about their environmentally sustainable homes in the Española, New Mexico, community.

The couple's producer Dougie Schecter (Safdie) immediately starts to spot and become obsessed with the cracks in the couple's marriage, which intensify as they grapple with the ethics behind their home improvement work, and the theatrics of their HGTV show.

In a strange twist during a staged moment for their show, a small child says she cursed Asher, leading the couple to battle this mysterious curse as they get their show — and their marriage — up and running.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Fielder's freaky satirical take on home-flipping reality TV shows.

"The Curse" is making its debut this weekend. Richard Foreman / A24 / Paramount+

Where is 'The Curse' available for streaming?

For those with a Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime plan addition, the first episode of "The Curse" will be available to stream starting on Friday, Nov. 10.

When will 'The Curse' premiere?

All episodes of Season One of "The Curse" will also be aired on Showtime on Sundays, starting with the first episode on Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.