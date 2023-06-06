Emma Stone is definitely a Swiftie!

The “Cruella” star, 34, gushed about her close friendship with Taylor Swift, 33, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind,” Stone said. “I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Stone also thanked her pal for getting her tickets to the opening night of the "Eras Tour" in March.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” said Stone, who was spotted bopping along to “Fearless” and other Taylor Swift hits at the show in Glendale, Arizona.

Stone and Swift attended the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 7, 2011, in Universal City, California. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” she added. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

Stone herself is a talented singer, having won an Oscar for her performance in the 2016 musical “La La Land,” but she shot down the idea of ever performing with Swift.

“Oh, God, hell no!” she told Vanity Fair. “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does.”

Stone and Swift go way back. They apparently met at the Young Hollywood Awards ceremony back in 2008 and hit it off after exchanging emails.

“I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an email saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News in 2010. “And then we started talking and hanging out.”