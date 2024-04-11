O.J. Simpson originally became a household name for being a star athlete in college and the NFL, but in the 1990s he dominated headlines for his involvement in one of the most high-profile criminal cases of the time.

Simpson, who died on April 10 at the age of 76 from cancer, was put on trial in 1994 and later acquitted for the murderers of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The case sparked a media frenzy and led to multiple shows, books and films about the murder trial.

One of the most recent depictions of the incident was the 2016 FX series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

The critically-acclaimed series, based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” examined the case from the prosecution, defense and Los Angeles Police Department’s perspectives.

Find out how to watch the series below.

Where to stream ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’

Courtney B. Vance as defense attorney Johnnie Cochran in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." FX

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” was the first season of the TV anthology series "American Crime Story." All 10 episodes of the show are currently streaming on Hulu.

“The People v O.J. Simpson” originally aired on FX in 2016. Ryan Murphy served as one of the executive producers.

Who stars in ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’

When it premiered, the series was lauded by critics who applauded the performances from its impressive cast.

Cuba Gooding Jr. portrayed Simpson, while Courtney B. Vance took on the role of his defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who famously uttered the phrase, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.” Cochran died in 2005.

Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark and Sterling K. Brown as co-prosecutor Christopher Darden FX

Sarah Paulson was cast as Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor of the case, while Sterling K. Brown portrayed co-prosecutor Christopher Darden.

David Schwimmer played Robert Kardashian, a friend of Simpson’s who served on his defense team. (Kardashian died in 2003. His ex-wife Kris Jenner and their four children went on to reality TV megafame.)

Nathan Lane, John Travolta, Selma Blair, Connie Britton, Jordana Brewster and Malcolm-Jamal Warner appeared in the show, too.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” won two Golden Globe Awards and eight Emmys, including outstanding lead actor and actress in a limited series or a movie for Vance and Paulson, respectively.

Brown took home an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie.