Who was O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson? What to Know

Nicole Brown Simpson became a household name when her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of murdering her, a crime he was later acquitted of. Thirty years after her death, O.J. Simpson has now died of cancer at the age of 76.

Below, we take a look back at Brown Simpson's relationship with Simpson and her highly publicized death.

Who was Nicole Brown Simpson?

Brown Simpson was the second wife of Simpson, a former NFL star. The athlete was previously married to Marguerite Whitley.

How long was Nicole Brown Simpson married to O.J. Simpson?

O.J. Simpson and wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1989. Robin Platzer / Getty Images

The couple tied the knot in 1985. In 1992, Brown Simpson filed for divorce.

How did Nicole Brown Simpson die?

Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman both died from stabbing wounds on June 12, 1994. They were found outside of Brown Simpson's Los Angeles home.

Who killed Nicole Brown Simpson?

Brown Simpson's ex-husband, Simpson, was accused of killing both his ex-wife and Goldman. He was later acquitted of all charges.

However, the former football star was later found liable for their deaths by a civil court and was ordered to pay more than $33 million.