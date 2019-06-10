O.J. Simpson has no interest in talking about the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, as the 25th anniversary of their deaths approaches.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," Simpson told the Associated Press in a new interview. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."

O.J. Simpson with his attorneys during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles in 1995. The former NFL great said in a new interview that he is living a happy life in Las Vegas. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brown Simpson and Goldman were murdered on June 12, 1994. A year later, the former NFL great was found not guilty of the killings in one of the most sensational trials in modern history.

Simpson, 71, has lived in Las Vegas since he was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years for his role in an armed robbery at a hotel there. He claimed he was taking back sports memorabilia that belonged to him.

"I believe in the legal system and I honored it. I served my time," he said of his prison stint.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 in Los Angeles. Simpson said her murder and his trial is "a subject I will never revisit again. Getty Images

Simpson said he chose to remain in Las Vegas, even though he lived in Florida before going to jail, because the city "has been good to me" and it's "a town I've learned to love."

"Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here," he said.

He plays golf regularly, and his parole officer has allowed him to travel to Florida to see friends and family, including two of his children.

"Life is fine," he said.

Simpson, who was ordered to pay more than $33 million after a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of Goldman and Brown Simpson, may choose to remain quiet about the case, but the matter remains a hot topic 25 years later.

Kim Goldman, the sister of Ron Goldman, will launch a 10-week podcast about the case called “Confronting: O.J. Simpson” on Wednesday.

Goldman, 47, said she corralled an impressive roster of guests for her project, including former Los Angeles prosecutors Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden, Simpson houseguest Kato Kaelin and members of the jury that acquitted Simpson.

“This podcast was an opportunity for me to talk to some old friends, and people who were so closely impacted by this case that I have never spoken with … we all lived together in the Crime of the Century fishbowl and often never shared our experiences with one another, but now we have and WOW,” Goldman wrote on her website.

Ron Goldman was 25 at the time of his death. WireImage

She told the Associated Press in a recent interview that the upcoming anniversary of her brother's death brings back painful memories.

“Closure isn’t a word that resonates with me," she said. "I don’t think it’s applicable when it comes to tragedy and trauma and loss of life.