O.J. Simpson’s trial: The best books, movies and docs about the ‘90s controversy

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star acquitted of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, died of cancer at age 76 on Wednesday, his family said. Simpson's murder trial was televised, and became one of the most publicized trials of the 20th century.

The public's fascination with the case still continues nearly 30 years after the deaths of Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in June 1994. The pair were found stabbed to death outside of Brown Simpson's condo in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Simpson was charged with their murders and evaded arrest on June 17, leading officers on a now-infamous car chase throughout Southern California. Jurors later acquitted Simpson of the murder charges following an 11-month trial, though he was found liable for their deaths in a civil trial two years later.

For those interested in learning more details about the case, here are five books, movies and TV shows about Simpson and his trial.

‘O.J.: Made in America’

For more details on Simpson's early life at the University of Southern California to becoming a NFL Hall of Famer, to his legal troubles involving Brown Simpson, Goldman and a later robbery, watch the 2016 documentary, "O.J.: Made in America." The doc, which won an Oscar for best documentary feature, is available to stream on Disney+ and ESPN+.

‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’

This FX TV series takes a dramatized look at Simpson's murder trial, with stars such as Cuba Gooding Jr. portraying Simpson, Sarah Paulson playing prosecutor Marcia Clark, David Schwimmer portraying defense attorney Robert Kardashian, John Travolta playing defense attorney Robert Shapiro and more. The series, which won nine Emmys, including wins in acting and directing, can be streamed on Hulu.

'If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer'

Simpson wrote a memoir following his acquittal, originally titled "I Did It." In the book, Simpson writes about an supposedly hypothetical description of the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Shortly after the book was announced in 2006, the release was cancelled by the publisher, though Brown Simpson's family later gained the rights to the book and published it under a new title, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer," in 2007, per Business Insider.

'The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson'

Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin gives his take on the Simpson trial in his book, "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson." Published less than a year after jurors reached their famous verdict, this nonfiction book takes readers through the night of the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman, and into the legal strategies of the prosecution and the defense during the trial.

'House of Kardashian'

For those wondering how the Kardashian family is connected to Simpson's case, check out the documentary "House of Kardashian." The series focuses on three members of the Kardashian family — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — though Kris Jenner is the main tie to the case. Kris Jenner speaks about her friendship with Brown Simpson before her death, and how her ex-husband Robert Kardashian (father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian) served as one of Simpson's defense attorneys. The series is available to stream on Peacock. (Peacock is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.)