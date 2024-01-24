Hoda and Jenna are 'fired up' about 'Barbie' Oscars snubs: 'Try explaining that to your daughters'

You can add Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to the list of folks who are fired up about the "Barbie" Oscar nomination snubs.

Oscar nominations sparked outrage among "Barbie" fans after the movie's director, Greta Gerwig, and star, Margot Robbie, were overlooked in the best actress and director categories, respectively.

The movie got a total of eight nominations, including Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor and America Ferrera as best supporting actress. Gerwig earned a best adapted screenplay nod and Robbie, as a producer, was nominated in the best picture category.

During TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jan. 24, Hoda and Jenna said they, too, were feeling disappointed by "Barbie's" snubs.

Hoda kicked off the conversation by saying she wasn’t entirely sure who creates the list of best director nominations.

“So then I was imagining — not to say that this happened, but this is in my imagination — a bunch of men directors together in a room deciding if Greta Gerwig should get a nomination. (Maybe) they all decided that maybe she didn’t deserve a nomination,” she said.

“And that has us fired up,” Jenna replied.

“We’re upset,” Hoda said.

Jenna pointed out that the movie is about girl power and female empowerment. For Hoda, the nomination snub seems reminiscent of the film's message.

"The whole movie was about women kind of thinking they had their voice then realizing (that in) the real world they did not have their voice," she said.

Jenna said she "had to explain" to her daughters what had happened. "That was a tricky one," she said.

"Anyone that watched it with their daughters — now my kids have seen it a million times — had to explain that Ken got nominated and 'Barbie' did not," Jenna said, adding that she "loved" Gosling's performance as Ken.

Hoda said she's making peace with the nominations. "Look, in life you don't get picked (all the time), even if you deserve it. You might be the best person and you don't get it," Hoda said.

But until yesterday, it seemed inevitable to her that Gerwig and Robbie would take home nominations in the top award categories.

"'Barbie' was a juggernaut," she said.

"It was not only a box office phenomenon, but we wore Barbie pink — and I hate pink," Jenna added.

"And guess what? Today I'm wearing black in mourning of why they did not get nominated," Hoda said.

The co-hosts aren't the only ones to address the surprising snubs. Gosling issued a statement in support of his "Barbie" colleagues.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” he wrote, adding that “no recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

America Ferrera, who earned a nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film, said the snubs were "a disappointment" when she called in to TODAY on Jan. 24.

“It’s just so undeniable what they created, how unprecedented, how unexpected,” she said. “You know, Greta wrote this brilliant script with her partner and then as a director, created a whole world, and, to me, she is an incredible, masterful filmmaker."