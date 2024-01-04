Season 3 of 'Hacks' is coming. Here's what to know

It's been nearly two long years since "Hacks" fans last heard the mad cackle of legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance.

The hit Max comedy, which stars Jean Smart as Deborah and Hannah Einbinder as Deborah's brash young head comedy writer Ava Daniels, announced Jan. 4 on Instagram that its third season would premiere this spring.

“Steppin’ on out. Hacks returns this spring on Max,” the series wrote alongside a photo of Deborah’s glam stiletto heels and Ava’s rugged Doc Martens.

"Love them," Einbinder, who shared the image along with Smart, joked in the comments.

What do we know about Season Three of "Hacks"? Read on to learn.

When does Season Three of 'Hacks' premiere?

The show's announcement about Season Three doesn't give an exact premiere date. It merely says the show will be back on Max "this spring."

When was Season Three announced?

The then-named HBO Max announced that "Hacks" would be renewed for a third season back in June 2022, just two weeks after the premiere of the show's Season Two finale.

Why filming of the third season was delayed

In February 2023, production on Season Three was paused after Smart, who has earned two Emmys for her portrayal of Deborah Vance, underwent a heart procedure.

HBO Max and Universal Television, which produces “Hacks,” issued a joint statement at the time, saying, "We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes," Variety reported.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Season Two of "Hacks." MAX

What kind of relationship do Deborah and Ava have?

As fans of the show know, “Hacks” follows the story of Deborah and Ava's mismatched union, a comedy partnership that was arranged by their mutual talent agent.

At Season One's onset, Deborah viewed Ava as a hapless slacker, while Ava thought of Deborah as a washed-up Sin City has-been. By the season's end, the dysfunctional duo had bonded more than either could have imagined.

Ava showed a knack for helping Deborah tap back into the creativity of her youth, while Deborah acted as a surrogate mom, helping Ava to get her personal life together.

But the calm between Deborah and Ava never lasts for long, as viewers were reminded in Season Two.

What happened between Deborah and Ava in Season Two?

The show's second season kicked off with Deborah excited about the new stand-up material she was writing, which delved into real events in her life. Meanwhile, Ava struggled with anxiety because, before she and Deborah called their truce, she'd drunkenly sent off an email filled with Deborah's secrets to the producers of a TV series.

After learning of Ava's betrayal, Deborah retaliated by suing her for violating her NDA, but kept her on as an employee.

The season ended with Deborah taping her triumphant stand-up special — granted, an audience member had a heart attack and died while she performed — with Ava flying back from a quick job in Los Angeles to surprise her.

After publicly thanking her for her contributions, Deborah later fired Ava, instructing her to tend to her own career.

The episode's final moments showed Ava's agent offering her a TV writing job and telling her that Deborah finally dropped the lawsuit.