'Hacks' renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

“Hacks” has been renewed for Season Three at HBO Max.

The news comes two weeks after the Season Two finale, which debuted on the streamer on June 2. Season Two debuted on HBO Max on May 12. The first season consisted of 10 episodes while the second consisted of eight.

“We congratulate ‘Hacks’’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

“Hacks” stars Jean Smart as legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and explores the mentorship that forms between her and a young comedy writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder). The cast also includes Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. Season Two introduced new recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.

The series was created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who also serve as co-showrunners. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner and by Statsky via First Thought Productions. Michael Schur executive produces via Fremulon along with David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television.

“The first two seasons of ‘Hacks’ — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.”

“Hacks” was met with widespread critical acclaim upon its initial release. The first season picked up 15 Emmy nominations, with wins for Smart as well as for writing and directing for a comedy series.