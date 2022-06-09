What Carl Clemons Hopkins wants for their 'Hacks' character, Marcus

Marcus, Carl Clemons Hopkins' character on HBO Max's "Hacks," is good at keeping things together. At least, he used to be.

The CEO of stand-up comedy legend Deborah Vance's (Jean Smart) enterprises, Marcus is Deborah's eyes, ears and business acumen. And for Marcus, being all those things also means being a workaholic.

But in Season Two of "Hacks," which concluded in June, Marcus' personal life interferes with his professional one for the first time — and it's not always pretty.

"He's definitely involving in some actions and activities and avoidances," Clemons-Hopkins, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told TODAY in an interview. "It's been really fun to explore that with him."

In one scene, Marcus — in very un-Marcus fashion — accidentally books Deborah on the wrong kind of gay cruise. As Deborah exclaims, she's with lesbians, and lesbians hate her (turns out she's not incorrect).

In another, Marcus adopts a French bulldog puppy to distract from his pain. He neglects the dog during one of his many nights out with much younger friends, and comes home to find the dog had gotten into his Adderall supply. Marcus makes it to the vet in time, but it's a wakeup call: His avoidant and hard-partying behavior is affecting lives, and not only his own.

Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) at the vet's office.

"It was like someone brought a puppy to work. That was really fun, and it juxtaposed the 'non fun' that was happening," Clemons-Hopkins said. "It was a wonderfully balanced thing." (Though his preference would have been to have a kitten on set).

While Deborah and her writing partner Ava are the A-plot of "Hacks," Marcus and his healing journey provide a moving undercurrent to the show's second season.

At the start of the season, he's closed off due to the end of his relationship with Wilson (Johnny Sibilly), which came about because he prioritized work above all. Clemons-Hopkins calls Marcus a "push it down" kind of guy, and it's catching up with him: "There's only so much you can ignore of yourself before things start popping off."

"He’s chasing a lot of things that aren’t clarity.” Carl Clemons-Hopkins on Marcus

"This is his first breakup. His first heartbreak. He made it clear into his 30s without any type of romantic relationship, and I don't think he's dealing with it the best way," they said. "He's chasing a lot of things that aren't clarity."

But there is healing going forward — thanks, in part, to a trip to a state fair and the recognition that his life needs to be filled up with new kinds of relationships, not related to work. In last episode, he turns up to Wilson's door to talk — as friends — and vows to get therapy.

Fittingly, that's exactly the regimen Hopkins would recommend to their "Hacks" character. "I would prescribe really good friends," they said.

Clemons-Hopkins added a few more suggestions, including "getting his office space so he's not working in some lady's mansion" and a "solo road trip," stopping in Atlanta, New Orleans and Chicago — "a real 'find yourself' situation."

Deborah Vance's tour bus — which Carl Clemons Hopkins does not recommend Marcus take a road trip on.

And if the show is renewed for a third season, Clemons-Hopkins knows what they wants for their character.

"I want him to find some actual fulfillment possibly outside of work and Deborah," Clemons-Hopkins said. "A 'New Attitude' Patti Labelle moment."

Based on their own past experiences, Clemons-Hopkins knows enough not to ever "pull a Marcus" in their personal life.

“I have the ability to rest when I need it. I learned the lesson hard: If you’re not taking the time you need for yourself for your time and body, then the body will shut you down. You’re going to get it one way or another. Take some time out before you’re knocked down. That’s a real life lesson," Clemons-Hopkins said.

"Take some time out before you’re knocked down. That’s a real life lesson." Carl Clemons Hopkins

Marcus seems to be catching on. He's taking some of Clemons-Hopkins' advice, or at least giving it out to other people: He recommends Ava get the better apartment, not the one closer to Deborah.

While Marcus had a tough Season Two, Clemons-Hopkins enjoyed their time on set, saying Smart is an "incredible leader" and "dynamically compassionate."

"I'm so grateful my first large-scale television experience is with someone so wonderful," Clemons-Hopkins said. "I learn from her every day."

They added, "She's also really, really, really good at acting."

Though Clemons-Hopkins confirmed Smart is "no Deborah," they said the two women share a "brilliant sense of humor." On set, "There's no short of laughter. There's no short of enjoyment."

RELATED;