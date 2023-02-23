Jean Smart says she's recovering from recent heart procedure

Jean Smart is using her platform to raise awareness about a very important subject: heart health.

The "Hacks" star revealed on Feb. 23 she is on the mend after recently undergoing a heart procedure.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," Smart, 71, shared in an Instagram post.

Smart went on to reassure her fans that she is in good hands as she recovers from the procedure.

"I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," she wrote.

She ended her post with an important message for her fans.

"Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did!” she wrote.

Several of Smart’s co-stars shared their well wishes in the comments section, including Johnny Sibilly, who wrote, “We love you.”

Kaitlin Olson kept her comment short and sweet, letting a series of heart emoji speak for themselves.

"The Facts of Life" star Nancy McKeon shared the following message for Smart: “Sending you love!!”

Several of Smart's fans applauded the actor for trusting her gut and getting the medical attention she needed. "Listen to your body! Get well soon," one wrote.

It's an important message that cardiologist Dr. Michelle O’Donoghue recently shared with TODAY.com while talking about heart health.

“All too often, women’s symptoms get inappropriately chalked up to something else,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor questions.”

It's been a busy couple of months for Smart, who recently started filming the third season of "Hacks." In November, she shared a photo from the set and the following caption: "Back to work, first day of shooting season 3. Yay!"

Back in April, Smart received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her "Hacks" co-star Hannah Einbinder was on hand to honor her with an entertaining speech.

Aside from the next season of "Hacks," Smart has a recently announced project in the pipeline: a romantic comedy called "42.6 Years." In the film, she'll star opposite Andy Samberg and the pair will play exes.