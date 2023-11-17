When it comes to throwing shade with a perfect smile, there's truly no one better than Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

The "Married to Medicine" star, who joined the show as a full-time cast member in Season Two, and dentist has captivated the hearts of Bravo's shadiest and most loyal fans with her wit and flair for drama for years. As "M2M" celebrates its 10th season, Heavenly is also marking 10 years of Dr. Heavenly University, which, according to its website, is a "'one-stop-shop' to mindset, business, money, relationships, and optimal health."

Heavenly's longtime castmate Dr. Jackie Walters and weight loss specialist Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin are also offering their insights to participants of the university.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes first appeared as a guest on "M2M in Season One before becoming a full-time cast member in Season Two. Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

As for Season 10 of “M2M,” Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb return in addition to Heavenly and Jackie. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" legend Phaedra Parks also joins the women this season, and, according to Heavenly, will have the most to answer for at the upcoming reunion. Another big addition to the Season 10 team is Lateasha Lunceford aka "Sweet Tea," who married Quad's ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Dr. Alicia Egolum, who knows Heavenly, also joins the cast as a "friend of."

Heavenly's also known among her fans for her YouTube channel, where she reviews "Married to Medicine" episodes on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET with her friend Carlos King.

TODAY.com recently caught up with Heavenly by phone for her hot takes on Season 10, "The Bravos" and what fans can expect to learn at Dr. Heavenly University.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

You previously said you started Dr. Heavenly University to help out fellow dentists. How did it evolve into what it is today?

I was teaching dentists how to start and run a successful practice. ... But what I realized is they knew nothing about money and how to save it — basically, financial literacy. A lot of people were telling me, "Hey, other women can benefit from this." So I was like, "Hey, you know what? I'm bringing in other women — entrepreneur women, physicians, dentists, attorneys, beauty supply owners — just women who run businesses and want to learn how to save their money and build a legacy for themselves and their children."

Is there anyone you met at BravoCon you think would benefit from Dr. Heavenly University?

That's a messy question. You are messy, messy, messy. Honestly, I wish Toya Bush-Harris would join. I swear to God because three-fourths of our wealth is in real estate, and when you don't own anything, you don't own anything.

You recently said Sweet Tea is enrolled at Dr. Heavenly University. What are you and Jackie trying to teach her during her time there?

Well the interesting this is Jackie and I partnered up, and we also have another doctor — Dr. Jada — and we go from the rooter to the tooter. What I'm saying is we start with mindset — biblically based — then we get into health care, and then we go into personal development. Dr. Jada is a weight loss doctor so we talk about the look of the thing, and then we go from there.

How did you and Jackie become such close friends?

Honestly, I respect that she's snooty and stuck up and all of that, and she respects that I'm hood and different. We love each other. I think I bring a light to her life that she just laughs.

The Season 10 "Married to Medicine" cast. Pictured: (l-r) Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Lunceford, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb. Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

We bring so much joy to each other, and we respect each other for who we are. We think the same things — we just deliver it a little differently.

You said you invited Sweet Tea to be on 'Married to Medicine.' How did you know she would be good TV for your show?

I think after being on nine years, we realized what makes great TV. She's her authentic self, she's a real girl, she's actually a really sweet girl, but she's a little different from us.

The promo for the next episode shows Phaedra bringing Quad to Sweet Tea's bachelorette party. Did any of you know that was going to happen?

I did not know. I don't know who knew, but I did not know. It made for great TV, and it was exciting, but, you know, Phaedra's a little messy, too.

Andy Cohen recently said on 'Watch What Happens Live' that you said Phaedra would have the most to answer for at the reunion. Is that still the case?

Oh, absolutely, yes.

Can you tease what she has to answer for?

They had one of the most powerful scenes, Phaedra and Quad, from reality TV history. It cannot be duplicated, and I'm going to leave it at that.

How would you describe the scene in 3 words?

Shocking, unprecedented and powerful.

You were nominated at 'The Bravos' in the category of 'greatest shade thrower.' What are your thoughts on Lala Kent from 'Vanderpump Rules' winning for that?

Can I say the truth? I didn't know who Lala was. I don't know how she could have beat out Karen Huger ("The Real Housewives of Potomac)."

During Lala's acceptance speech at "The Bravos," she said she didn't even realize she was nominated for anything. "I like to think that I bring the light, but I guess I bring the shade and I will wear that with pride," Lala said. Ralph Bavaro / Bravo

Now, I don't think I'm the greatest shade (thrower), but (nominees) Karen Huger and Kenya Moore ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") — I didn't know who Lala was. There you have it.

You’ve said on ‘M2M’ that Lil’ Kim is your alter ego. Will we see her at all in Season 10?

Oh yeah, you’ll see her many times this season. Yes, you will.

Your daughter, Alaura, recently went off to college. What's your biggest piece of advice for parents who are also dealing with their children leaving the nest?

I'm hard, but I love, love, love my children. I do, and it's bittersweet. The advice I can give is we love hard, but we love so much. We've got to let them go and fly on their own.

You've got to let them go even though it was probably the single most difficult thing I've ever done in my life. Seriously.

At BravoCon, a fan asked your castmates to answer a question about your marriage. Why was it important for you to jump in and be the one to answer that question?

I think I give a lot — I think I’m very entertaining. I think I’m funny, messy, give everything you need for a show. My marriage is not for sale, and I make a line somewhere. I think the ladies respect that.

"Married to Medicine" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.