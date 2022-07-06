Dr. Heavenly Kimes says who her ‘real friends’ are on ‘Married to Medicine’

The doctor’s orders are in … and they’re heavenly!

Dr. Heavenly Kimes of Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” has a reputation for her no-holds-barred approach to gossip. She's bringing all that and more to Season 9.

(l-r) Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Anila Sajja on Married to Medicine. Bravo

“Married to Medicine” returns on Sunday, July 10 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with veteran cast mates Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, and Anila Sajja returning for another season.

Joining the cast as a friend is Audra Frimpong, a real estate attorney who is engaged to a prominent Atlanta doctor.

Viewers will see a more ‘vulnerable’ Dr. Heavenly this season

Since joining “Married to Medicine” in Season 2, Dr. Heavenly developed a reputation for throwing hilarious shade while sparring with almost every one of her cast mates.

This season, Dr. Heavenly told TODAY she thinks viewers will see her in a “different light,” saying that she was “more vulnerable this time" due to the passing of her mother during the taping of the season.

She explains why she always talks about her husband

Dr. Heavenly’s comments tend to ruffle up her cast mates. One of their complaints is when she speaks highly about her marriage to Dr. Damon Kimes, and in doing so, seemingly compares it to her cast mates’ marriages.

Dr. Heavenly said she thinks her cast mates often misunderstand the intention behind her statements. When she talks about her marriage, she tries to “speak energy and life” into it and wants her cast mates “to do the same.”

Dr. Heavenly says she and Dr. Contessa aren't speaking

A friendship that Dr. Heavenly isn’t "speaking life" into? Her relationship with Dr. Contessa, a bond she thought was “solid” before going into filming for Season 9.

The Season 9 trailer showed Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa in a war of words while being physically held back by other cast members, teasing a dramatic showdown.

Dr. Heavenly told TODAY, “I didn’t do s--- to Contessa, I’m just gonna let you know that.”

Bravo’s press release for Season 9 indicates the tension might stem from Dr. Heavenly’s social media presence, including her YouTube vlogs where she answers viewer questions, often about her cast mates.

Dr. Heavenly said that the issue is “definitely not because of my vlog." She believes it’s more because of how Dr. Contessa viewed Dr. Heavenly’s comments about her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe.

At the Season 8 reunion, Dr. Contessa said that she had filed for legal separation from her husband after showing their marriage pains on camera — but they stayed together, after encouragement from her cast mates. Dr. Contessa and Metcalfe are still together.

Prior to filming Season 9, Dr. Heavenly encouraged Dr. Contessa to “uplift” her husband if she planned on staying with him. As Dr. Heavenly continued giving Dr. Contessa advice, Dr. Heavenly said their communication ended, eventually turning to silence.

"She did show up at my daughter’s birthday. She told me she was working on her marriage. She would text me, ‘I love you, I just need time for my marriage,'" Heavenly said.

Dr. Contessa and Dr. Heavenly’s feud erupted during the season, which left Dr. Heavenly “confused” from Dr. Contessa’s “misplaced anger.” Dr. Heavenly explained, “I’m a messy b----, but I don’t come for people’s marriages.”

Dr. Heavenly said the pair aren’t speaking today, and teased that their feud “gets worse before it gets better.”

Dr. Heavenly talks about the rest of her cast mates ahead of Season 9

One of Dr. Heavenly's long-time sparring partners is Toya Bush-Harris. However, Dr. Heavenly told TODAY that we won't see the pair arguing much this season, as the two “don’t have a beef.”

Dr. Heavenly said she “loves” Toya, but “doesn’t love how she treats her husband.”

“I know it has nothing to do with me, but for her to say and do the things she does, that man works hard and I have a lot of respect for him,” she said, while joking, “I shouldn’t speak on people’s marriages, I should’ve learned better.”

Bravo’s press release for Season 9 says that Toya and her husband moved out of their “dream home” recently, which will come as a surprise for many viewers that have watched them conquer financial challenges to build the home they always wanted.

"It will play out in the episodes. If you look at my vlog, I’ve already told you what is about to happen. I even told Andy [Cohen], I told you that two years ago, what it was… it was a train wreck," Heavenly said.

Not everything is a train wreck in Dr. Heavenly’s friendship circle, as she counts Dr. Jackie, Quad, and Anila as “real friends,” noting that she “looks up” to Dr. Jackie. Dr. Heavenly said she “loves all the ladies” and feels a special bond with them after being on air for so many years with the same cast.

Another “real friend” of Dr. Heavenly joins the cast this year, Audra, a real estate attorney who is engaged to a doctor. Dr. Heavenly says Audra is “amazing, very intelligent, smart and witty." Since Audra is 31, Dr. Heavenly said she brings a younger vibe to the group.

A hot topic in the Season 9 trailer is rumors, and Dr. Heavenly said she “doesn’t believe [them] unless you show me the facts.”

“There’s been rumors about me, there’s been rumors about my husband. If you can’t show me facts, I’m negating all rumors,” Dr. Heavenly said.

The ladies venture to Las Vegas for one of their cast trips, which Dr. Heavenly called a “hot f---- mess,” but noted that a lot of “positivity” came from the moment. In addition, Dr. Heavenly said the group “gets to the bottom of things” while on the trip.

Here's how she balances her commitments

As a mom, dentist, television star and entrepreneur, Dr. Heavenly is busy, and credits her cast mates as “inspiring” forces that drive her to reach new heights.

Dr. Heavenly is diving into the beauty realm, as she opened a brick-and-mortar beauty store, Heavenly Beauty, with her daughter, Alaura, 16, who viewers have watched grow up in front of their eyes.

Dr. Heavenly said she hopes to expand Heavenly Beauty to have more locations, and have Alaura “play more of an intricate role.” Alaura is starting to look at colleges, but Dr. Heavenly hopes she remains in the area to “run the damn beauty supply store.”

Dr. Heavenly said she has worked hard to raise children that understand the value of hard work, and said that they serve as reminders of “how important it is to balance your life.”

How Dr. Heavenly balances her own life? Knowing her priorities.

Heavenly explained, “God first, then family, then everything else. If you get those priorities, that’s what it is. COVID made us realize what our priorities were — if we were off kilter or if we were looking the wrong way. Your family comes first because everything else means nothing without them," she said.

Dr. Heavenly answers rapid fire questions about Season 9

Dr. Heavenly teases all that’s to come.