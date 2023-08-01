Exes Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman reunite with their 'Taxi' co-stars

It's a mini-"Taxi" reunion!

Danny DeVito was joined by "Taxi" co-stars Tony Danza and Carol Kane when he showed up July 31 to support his ex Rhea Perlman at the opening night of the play "Let's Call Her Patty" at Lincoln Center's Claire Tow Theater in New York.

The trio were all smiles when they posed alongside Perlman, 75, who played a recurring character on "Taxi," and "Charlie's Angels" franchise star Lucy Liu.

Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu posed together at the opening night of the play "Let's Call Her Patty," which stars Pearlman. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Perlman, who can also be seen in the new "Barbie" movie, opened up about her and DeVito's 2012 split, which came after 30 years of marriage.

“Danny and I, we are still married,” Perlman told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the May 31 episode of Lemonada Media’s “Wiser Than Me” podcast. “And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.”

Perlman and DeVito tied the knot in 1982. They share three children: daughters Lucy and Grace and son Jacob.

During her conversation with Louis-Dreyfus, the "Cheers" alum revealed that her breakup with DeVito hit her hard.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, it was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not going to go into,” she said. “It took time for us to come to this, somehow, pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

Perlman said she now lives happily with her dog, but wouldn't rule out finding love again.

“I live alone with my little dog, who is my partner in life now,” she said. “I don’t like living alone. I like being alone. I like having time to myself.”

Perlman and DeVito's reunion with their former "Taxi" co-stars wasn't the only "Taxi" reunion this year. Danza and Kane got together with old pals Judd Hirsch and Christopher Lloyd for a meal at a New York restaurant in May.