Tony Danza and Christopher Lloyd share photos from ‘Taxi’ reunion

Tony Danza and Christopher Lloyd reunited with their "Taxi" co-stars Judd Hirsch and Carol Kane — 40 years after the legendary sitcom went off the air.

On May 8, Lloyd shared photos on Instagram showing the four actors smiling as they dined al fresco at a New York restaurant. "What the hell is going on here?" he joked in his caption.

Danza shared his own pic from the mini-reunion, writing, "Love this crew of old friends so much!" and adding the hashtag #OldFriends.

"Taxi" fans filled up the comments of Danza's and Lloyd's posts to share how much they loved seeing the old gang back together.

"I bet people walking by are going nuts with happy memories," wrote one.

"How awesome is this!!!!!" gushed someone else, while other excited fans wondered if a "Taxi" reboot could be in the works.

Christopher Lloyd and Tony Danza reunited with their "Taxi" co-stars Carol Kane and Judd Hirsch. @mrchristopherlloyd via Instagram

"Taxi" aired for five laughter-filled seasons from 1978 until 1983. The series, which won 18 Emmys during its run, followed a group of people who all worked the night shift together at a New York taxi cab agency.

The show also starred Danny DeVito, Andy Kaufman, Marilu Henner and Jeff Conaway.

The cast of "Taxi": (clockwise from top left): Tony Danza, Andy Kaufman, Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner and Christopher Lloyd. NBC / via Getty Images

As big a hit as "Taxi" was when it aired, many of the show's stars went on to to score further success in Hollywood.

Danza, Henner and Kane made TV magic again in the sitcoms "Who's the Boss?," "Evening Shade" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," respectively. More recently, Danza announced in October 2022 that he was joining the cast of the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..."

Lloyd and DeVito found success on the big screen, with Lloyd famously portraying Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, and DeVito starring in a string of beloved comedies including "Twins" and "Get Shorty" before returning to TV in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Kaufman, who died in 1984, became a household name thanks to his trademark brand of off-the-wall stand-up comedy.

And Hirsch, who's also a talented dramatic actor, has been a constant presence in both movies and television for decades. Most recently, Hirsch was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in Steven Spielberg's 2022 coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans."