Tony Danza is joining ‘And Just Like That...’: Here’s who he’ll play

Tony Danza is joining the cast of "And Just Like That ..."

Danza, 71, will reportedly play the role of the father in the sitcom that nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) will star in during Season Two of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" spinoff, according to Deadline.

The "Who's the Boss?" alum appeared to confirm the news on Oct. 18 when he tweeted Deadline's article about his new role. HBO declined to comment about the story to TODAY.

Tony Danza will be joining the cast of "And Just Like That..." in Season Two. James Devaney / Getty Images / HBO Max

Casting Danza as the dad in Che's sitcom is a deliciously meta move: Fans will recall that in the Season One finale of "AJLT," Che revealed that they and their gal pal, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), were moving to Los Angeles after Che's sitcom, which is based on their family, had been given the green light in Hollywood.

"Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza," Che notes in the episode.

News of Danza's casting comes a little more than two months after he and original co-star Alyssa Milano confirmed they were reuniting for a "Who's the Boss?" reboot to air on Amazon’s Freevee streaming app. Busy Danza also co-stars in Hulu's upcoming "Darby Harper Wants You To Know," premiering in December.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, fans of "And Just Like That ..." spotted Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on the streets of New York City.

Though little is known about the show's second season, Parker teased fans on Sept. 21 when she posted a pic on Instagram of the script for the season's first episode, which will premiere sometime in 2023.

"Just this much. For now," Parker captioned her shot.

The show's official Instagram account has also been sharing some fancy wardrobe images as the cast and crew shoot Season Two.

And, in perhaps the biggest news for longtime "SATC" fans, it's been confirmed that John Corbett, who played Carrie Bradshaw's old beau Aidan Shaw, would be joining the show's cast.