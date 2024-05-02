The wait is almost over, “Cobra Kai” fans.

Ralph Macchio dropped a trailer May 2 for the long-awaited sixth and final season of the Netflix series.

“It’s happening!! Here we go! Super sized! The grand finale. 15 episodes. A three-part event. It begins July 18!” Macchio captioned the clip.

The trailer opens with students working on karate.

“I love the smell of karate in the afternoon,” Macchio’s Daniel announces.

The trailer also features a quick glimpse of Daniel and William Zabka’s Johnny tangling in the All Valley Karate Championship from the original “Karate Kid” before bowing to each other in the present day.

Johnny also appears to continue training, while Daniel’s daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser), looks to square off against tough girl Tory (Peyton List). Johnny and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) also show off some moves.

William Zabka (left), Ralph Macchio (center) and Yuji Okumoto (right) have successfully merged "Karate Kid" movies into "Cobra Kai." Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

The trailer is heavy on action, with all sorts of fighting on the horizon.

“Cobra Kai is back,” a menacing John Kreese, played by Martin Kove, announces.

The fifth season of “Cobra Kai” came out in 2022, so if you need a refresher on what to expect and what went down, read on.

How many episodes of the final season of 'Cobra Kai' will there be?

The final season will be 15 episodes. That’s a change from all of the other seasons, which each had 10 episodes.

From left to right: Gianni DeCenzo, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan and Xolo Maridueña lead the new wave of karate in "Cobra Kai." Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

When will the final season of 'Cobra Kai' premiere?

The trailer touts this final season as a “three-part event.” Part one drops July 18, while the second installment will be released on Nov. 28. The “finale event” is coming in 2025, with no date given.

What happened on the last season of 'Cobra Kai'?

The fifth season ended with a bang. Actually, it ended with a lot of kicking and punching, as Daniel, Johnny and their students defeated Cobra Kai, while Terry Silver, whom Daniel took down in a fight, was arrested. Silver’s former students also turned on him after discovering his true evil side.

Meanwhile, Kreese faked his death and escaped from prison. Tory and Robby work out their differences and Sam and Miguel realize their feelings for each other.

Martin Kove's Kreese (right), alongside Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, remains a sinister presence on "Cobra Kai." Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Does the final season of 'Cobra Kai' mark the end of the 'Karate Kid' universe?

Um, no. Not by a long shot. In November 2023, it was announced that a new “Karate Kid” movie was in the works with Macchio and Jackie Chan, who starred in the 2010 remake. While no plot has been revealed, that film will also feature Joshua Jackson and Ming-Na Wen.

Oona O’Brien (left), Mary Mouser (center) and Peyton List (right) are ready to do battle. Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

It’s expected to come out in 2025 and there is no information on whether the new flick will have any connection or tie-in with “Cobra Kai.”