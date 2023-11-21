Worlds — and maybe more than a few fists — will collide in a new "Karate Kid" movie.

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, who have starred in different "Karate Kid" films, announced Nov. 21 they are teaming up in an upcoming flick set in the "Karate Kid" universe.

"We've got big news," Chan says in a video in which they reveal the project.

"We're starring in a new 'Karate Kid' movie together," Macchio adds.

In addition, the duo say they are on the hunt for someone to play the title character.

"The global search for the star of our new film starts right now," Macchio says, before directing anyone interested to karatekidcasting.com.

Ralph Macchio has had an exceptionally long run playing Daniel LaRusso in the "Karate Kid" universe. Netflix

"We are looking for the NEXT KARATE KID," reads a message on the website.

"Looking for an actor to portray Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese and between 15-17 years old. He speaks fluent English. Conversational Mandarin is a strong plus. He's smart, scrappy and a skilled martial artist."

The site also says experience with any sort of martial arts, movement, gymnastics and/or dance is a bonus, while noting that "no acting experience is required."

In 1984, Macchio rose to stardom playing Daniel LaRusso in "The Karate Kid" before reprising the role in sequels in 1986 and 1989. In the 2010 "Karate Kid" remake, Chan played Mr. Han, a kung fu expert based on Mr. Miyagi, portrayed in the original films by the late Pat Morita. Will Smith's son Jaden Smith also starred in that movie.

Hilary Swank headlined 1994's "The Next Karate Kid," which starred Morita but did not feature Macchio.

Jackie Chan starred in the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid." Alamy

"The Karate Kid" has enjoyed enormous staying power since it first came out. In addition to the sequels and remake (and a Broadway show in the works), it became the basis for the TV series "Cobra Kai," which reunited Macchio with William Zabka, who reprised his role as Johnny Lawrence, Daniel's nemesis from the original movie. The show has also brought back other characters from the original trilogy.

The series, which can be streamed on Netflix, has earned nine Emmy nominations, including one for best comedy series.

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a sixth and final season.

“The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a written statement at the time.

“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”