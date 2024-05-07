Who is Chad Michael Murray’s wife? All about Sarah Roemer

It’s been more than a decade since Chad Michael Murray met his perfect match.

For the actor, best known for his roles in “Freaky Friday,” “A Cinderella Story,” “Sullivan’s Crossing” and, of course, “One Tree Hill,” that’s the woman he calls his “person,” his “superhero” and his “wifo.” To everyone else, she’s Sarah Roemer.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer attend the premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” on March 20, 2023, in California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

An actor herself, Roemer has an impressive resume under her belt, but she remains largely a mystery to many of Murray’s fans — who, by the way, will be delighted to know he’s co-starring in a new Netflix romantic comedy, “Mother of the Bride,” which hits the streamer this weekend.

Read on to learn more about the woman who captured the heart of the enduring heartthrob, from the first time she met her future husband to becoming a mom of three.

Sarah Roemer is a native Californian

Born on Aug. 28, 1984, Roemer hails from San Diego, California.

Her birthdate makes her a Virgo, the same star sign as Murray, though he is three years older than Roemer.

She was ‘discovered’ at 7-Eleven

The 39-year-old kicked off her professional career as a model — and like so many origin modeling stories, it was a job that picked her, instead of the other way around.

“When I was 15, before school in the morning, I was at a 7-Eleven drinking coffee and the owner of my modelling agency came up to me,” she recalled in a 2007 interview with The Courier Mail. “And that’s how that happened.”

In 2006, she made the move from modeling to acting, with a role in “Wristcutters: A Love Story.” The jump to the screen began with a strikingly similar random meeting.

“I was at a coffee shop and my manager came up to me and that’s how I started acting,” she explained to the same publication.

Since then, Roemer has starred in a number of big- and small-screen releases, including “Disturbia” (2007), “Falling Up” (2009), “Hawaii Five-0” (2011) and “Survive the Game” (2021).

She met Murray on the set of ‘Chosen’

In 2013, the two met on the set of “Chosen,” the Crackle original action series in which they both had roles.

The show ran for two seasons, which was apparently plenty of time for Roemer and Murray to fall for each other.

The kept their wedding a secret

While dating, Roemer and Murray kept their private life just that.

In fact, the public didn’t even learn of the actors’ September 2014 nuptials until months after their wedding, with Murray sharing the happy secret with E! News in January 2015.

Their “I do’s” marked the second marriage for Murray and first for Roemer.

She’s a ‘superwoman mama’ to three kids

Tying the knot wasn’t the only surprise that popped that day. According to another E! News report, a source confirmed that the newlyweds were also expecting their first child together.

They welcomed a son into the world later that year. In 2017, the couple expanded their family with their first daughter, and in 2023, they added another little girl to their brood.

The couple has not revealed the names of their children.

In a Mother’s Day tribute Murray shared to Instagram in 2022, he raved about his partner’s greatest role yet: Mom.

“Wifo- The world has been lighter & brighter since the day you entered it,” he wrote. “You’ve extended that light through our little pack. For me, growing up with single father most of my life, I never truly knew the importance of a mother until I had the honor of watching you carry this family on your back from that moment our son was born:) Your heart lights our world. Our babies know just how lucky they are to have you as their Mama. I love you dearly🌹 We love you dearly. Thank you so much for being the Human, Woman, Wife & Mother you are. Happy Happy Mother’s Day to you Sarah -our superwoman mama ♥️🦸‍♀️.”

The couple’s “little pack” also includes a golden retriever named Jetty, whom Roemer dubbed their “new baby” on Instagram when he joined the family in 2021.