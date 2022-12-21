Aubrey Plaza jokes that she wishes Drew Barrymore was her mom: 'Nurture me'

Aubrey Plaza is pretty impressed with Drew Barrymore's parenting skills.

During the latest episode of Barrymore’s podcast “Drew’s News,” Plaza revealed that she's currently developing a cartoon for 6-year-olds and said that writing jokes for kids is more challenging than she thought it would be.

In response, Barrymore offered to share some of her own material and explained that she has a ton of it from postcards she's written to her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, over the years.

"When they go to camp, I write them each a postcard every day and each postcard has a joke on it. And I have to make two jokes a day so they don’t get the same material,” the 47-year-old said.

Plaza, 38, was in awe of Barrymore's dedication and said, “Oh my God, you’re a dream mom. I wish you were my mom. Be my mommy.”

Some hilarious banter between the two ensued and Barrymore replied, "Well, I’ll say the same thing to you that I say to the girls: 'Get back in my belly.'"

Meanwhile, Plaza hammed it up on her end and said, "Feed me, put me to bed."

The talk show host played along and replied, "I will. By the way, I'm good at it too and I always hold (them) and they get in the nook of my arm and I hold them and I pet them."

In response, the actor kept up the act and said, "Nurture me, nourish me."

Barrymore seemed quite amused by the whole thing and said, "Oh God, what I wouldn't do to put you to bed."

The talk show host laughed pretty hard when Plaza said the following - "I'm a hungry baby" - and replied with, "And I have everything you need."

"I know you do," the actor said.

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Barrymore opened up about her Christmas plans and revealed that she doesn't like to give her daughters presents.

“I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love, but I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you,’” she said.

And besides, Barrymore knows that her girls will get "plenty of things throughout the year" so it's not like they don't ever get gifts.

"I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory,” she said. “I’d rather invest (in that than in) a dollhouse or something. It all evens out and it’s fine.”

Still the mother of two did get her girls presents during the pandemic when traveling wasn't an option. And after that year, she was even more convinced that traveling is the way to go.

“I’m glad I do what I do,” she said.