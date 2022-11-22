Aubrey Plaza just went blond! Check out her chic new look

Aubrey Plaza has a new look!

Plaza, 38, debuted her new blond hair on Nov. 19, when she attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

Aubrey Plaza attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 19. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

The "White Lotus" star looked chic walking the red carpet with red lipstick and a sleek updo for her new blond locks.

She also wore a black Mônot halter dress with a dramatic low neckline and completed her outfit with a pair of eye-catching earrings.

Plaza stars in the second season of the hit show "White Lotus." Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Plaza, who normally sticks with her naturally brunette hair, joined the cast of the HBO hit "White Lotus" this year.

In the second season, set at a fabulous resort in Italy, the actress plays the role of Harper Spiller, a sarcastic lawyer on vacation with her husband and another couple who are frenemies at best.

During a November interview with Backstage, Plaza talked about her character and said it's the most personal role of her career.

"There’s a lot of me in that part. It’s only been two episodes and everyone’s like, ‘This woman is kind of an uptight b----.’ Which, maybe I am. But you’ll see, as the show goes on, the layers come off; the vulnerability starts to show. You realize there’s a reason why she’s like this," the "Parks and Recreation" star said.

"That part, maybe more than any other part I’ve played, is really personal to me," she continued. "That’s Mike White (the show creator, writer and producer). He’s a good friend of mine, and he really tapped into something unconsciously about me."

From left: Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan and Theo James as Cameron Sullivan in "The White Lotus." HBO

Plaza added that she normally plays "misunderstood" characters who feel like the "odd woman out."

"I’m drawn to those characters on a really basic level," she said." I grew up in Delaware. I didn’t grow up in Hollywood. I didn’t have a direct line to the industry. I was like everybody else who grows up and watches movies and has dreams and fantasies about being an actor. I still can’t believe that I’m actually doing that.”