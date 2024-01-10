Angela Bassett plants kiss on Regina King as she accepts her 1st Oscar: 'A national treasure'

Angela Bassett did the thing. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor was bestowed with an honorary Oscar at the 14th Annual Governors Awards last night.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Bassett hit the red carpet wearing a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress that was encrusted with crystals from head to toe.

At the event, she was introduced by Regina King, who starred alongside her in "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

"Tonight, I have the honor of presenting an Academy Award to a national treasure," King said while smiling toward Bassett, who sat in the audience.

"On screens big and small, she has mesmerized us in over 100 roles," King added.

After listing a few of her iconic roles, King then joked that Bassett should run for President.

"I'm down with it!" King said.

Bassett, who was taken by King's speech, then approached the stage and gave King a big hug. When they broke away, Bassett then gave King a quick kiss on the lips.

Angela Bassett kisses Regina King during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards on January 9, 2024. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

"Regina. My dear, dear, Regina. My sister, thank you for being here tonight as a source of support and encouragement and joy," the "Black Panther" star told King on stage. "Working alongside you has been one of the highlights of my career. You are for me, and for so many a bright, bright light. Thank you!"

Bassett then looked toward the audience and shared her thoughts about winning the award after she gave recognition to Cicely Tyson, the first Black woman who has won an honorary Oscar.

“I thought long and hard about what I’d say tonight,” Bassett said. “This is not just another award. It’s a testament to my legacy. This trophy represents my contributions to this medium of film, all that I’ve given of my mind, body and spirit as an actress who is a Black woman.”

After receiving the award, Bassett posted a picture on Instagram of herself smiling towards the sky while holding the award in her hands.

She wrote, "Tonight was a very good night! #thankyouAcademyGovernors #thebestisyettocome #imnotdoneyet."

Bassett has been nominated for two Oscars. In 1993, she was nominated for best actress in a leading role Oscar for her role as Tina Turner in "What’s Love Got to Do with It," and then she was nominated for in 2022 for her role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."