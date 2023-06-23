Landing this job would be a “Wheel” feather in Andy Cohen’s cap.

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host says he would be very interested in taking over as “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak leaves the show.

“Dream, dream job. I would love to,” Cohen told Us Weekly. “That would be incredible.”

Pat Sajak's decision to leave "Wheel of Fortune" means a high-profile job is up for grabs. Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images file

Cohen, 55, has hosted “Watch What Happens Live” since 2009 and has also hosted multiple reality TV reunions, as well as a reboot of “Love Connection.” He has never hosted a traditional game show, though, and thinks “Wheel of Fortune” is at the pinnacle of its genre.

“Not only is a game show the thing that I haven’t done yet, but that is the premier game show. It’s really fun,” he said.

Sajak announced earlier this month that he planned to leave the show following the upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he tweeted.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Cohen says that Sajak doesn't get his due for the work he's done on "Wheel of Fortune."

“I think that he is underrated,” he said. “I don’t think people understand how hard it is to host that show and what a good job he does. He’s smart, he’s funny, he’s a great host. There’s a reason he has been on for so long. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, that would be a dream.”

There has been no announcement about who will replace Sajak, although there has been speculation. Whoever takes the reins from him will actually be the second person to do so.

In 1989, Rolf Benirschke succeeded him on the daytime version of the program after Sajak launched the short-lived late-night “Pat Sajak Show.”

“I was going to live life and learn and be curious and try new things,” Benirschke told TODAY.com earlier this month about his time on the show. “And if people wanted to judge me, that’s up to them, but it’s not going to bother me. And so I was willing to kind of learn something new. And I’m glad I did it. It made me understand a little more about Hollywood, that whole life.”