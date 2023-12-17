Travis Kelce was spotted staring at a Taylor Swift poster at Gillette Stadium, and fans are loving it

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Travis Kelce is once again showing his admiration for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

While walking by a row of posters featuring various legends at Gillette Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught on camera taking an extra few seconds to look at a picture of Swift.

And fans can't get enough.

The Camera Guys X account, who originally shared the video, captioned the clip, “Taylor Swift, never far from Travis Kelce’s thoughts as he takes a look at her poster.”

One fan responded, "proud bf moment," with a hand-over-the-mouth emoji.

Another wrote, "i love them," with two crying emoji.

Kelce was in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Dec. 17 when the Chiefs faced the New England Patriots.

The “Karma” singer was also in the stadium and brought a special guest, dad Scott Kingsley Swift. She was also accompanied by Brittany Mahomes, longtime friend Ashley Avignone and actor Alana Haim.

Her dad proudly sported a red and black Chiefs sweater, while Swift donned a gray Chiefs sweatshirt paired with a red and white winter hat.

Currently, Swift is on a break from her global "Eras" Tour, which will continue again in February in Tokyo, Japan.

Including her appearance Sunday, Swift has attended seven Chiefs games and is always seen cheering from a luxury box. In an interview with Time magazine for being named Person of the Year, Swift made it clear that she plans to publicly show off her relationship with Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”