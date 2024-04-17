Travis Kelce had a blast at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last week.

The three-time Super Bowl champion attended the music festival over the weekend with girlfriend Taylor Swift (who mixed it up with a certain "Real Housewives" star) and says it was a memorable experience for him.

“I love live music, man. I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life,” he said on the April 17 episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024, in Thermal, California. Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

“I really enjoy any event, I just like going to events, going places where people are, seeing talents, all these talented people in the world,” he continued. “I just like to experience that type of s---. I love experiencing new cultures. That’s the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it’s not just one genre of music. It’s everything.”

Kelce described the experience as “fun” and said he enjoyed seeing bands that aren’t familiar to him, only to become fans of theirs, while noting he’d like to go back in the future. He also praised Swift's friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers.

“Absolutely ripped it, and I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar,” Kelce explained.

“I love going to Coachella, man. Hopefully. I can keep going, but, obviously, the schedules always fill the f--- real quick in the offseason,” he added.

Ice Spice (left) and Taylor Swift (right) were some of the bigger names at Coachella. Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

Jason Kelce also alluded to his brother taking in the festival with Swift.

“We know who you went with. We saw the pictures. We know who you went with,” he said.

The brothers shouted out Swift for representing their podcast by sporting a green “New Heights” hat at Coachella.

“Sold out of the green hat real quick,” Jason Kelce said.

He said he expected his brother and the “Cruel Summer” singer to spend time backstage, but it appeared they were in the crowd a lot. Travis Kelce said he preferred it that way.

“I like to see it from the fans’ perspective,” he said. “I’m a fan of the music. I’m a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage, yeah.

“We probably could’ve finessed it that way, but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, if you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome, though.”