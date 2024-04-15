Viral pic of Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice at Coachella inspires memes and reactions

Talk about an unlikely pairing.

Taylor Swift and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice posed for a photo at the Coachella music festival over the weekend — and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it sent the internet reeling.

Giudice's husband, Louie Ruelas, posted the snapshot on Instagram, writing, "Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice." He added the hashtag #girlpower and #queens.

In the photo, Giudice sports a hot pink cowboy hat and a mesh cropped sweater over a pink top. Swift, meanwhile, dons a black leather jacket and a baseball hat, worn backwards.

"Best pic i’ve seen come out of coachella," one Instagram user commented.

"This is so iconic," another wrote.

Some Instagram users were curious to know if Swift has ever watched Giudice on "RHONJ."

"This begs the question, is Taylor swift a housewives fan?!" one wrote.

X users also got in on the fun and shared their reactions to the photo.

"I cant believe i woke up to a pic of taylor swift and teresa giudice. someone up there really loves me," one wrote.

Another seemed to reference a lyric from Swift's song "Cruel Summer," commenting, "Teresa Guidice meeting Taylor Swift is a fever dream for me."

Some social media users playfully wondered if Swift knows who Giudice is.

Swift attended the music festival with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She wore a "New Heights" baseball hat, merchandise from the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The couple was seen packing on the PDA and dancing to Swift's song "Karma" at one point during Ice Spice's set.