Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 1:30 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 15, 2019, 11:01 PM GMT By TODAY

Is becoming a country/pop singer your lifelong dream? Do you have pages and pages of song lyrics?

Maren Morris and TODAY want to hear about your musical dreams!

You're in luck because TODAY and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Maren Morris wants to hear about your dreams to pursue a career in music. All you have to do is tell us a few things about yourself and your musical aspirations.

Don't forget! TODAY is celebrating International Women's Day with a concert with Maren Morris!

Make sure to also send us a video that's 60 seconds or less that shows us your musical talent or share your YouTube link.

Just fill out your information in the form below!