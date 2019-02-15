Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
/ Updated
By TODAY
Is becoming a country/pop singer your lifelong dream? Do you have pages and pages of song lyrics?
You're in luck because TODAY and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Maren Morris wants to hear about your dreams to pursue a career in music. All you have to do is tell us a few things about yourself and your musical aspirations.
Don't forget! TODAY is celebrating International Women's Day with a concert with Maren Morris!
Make sure to also send us a video that's 60 seconds or less that shows us your musical talent or share your YouTube link.
Just fill out your information in the form below!