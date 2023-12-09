Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's a very TODAY holiday!

Everyone's favorite TODAY anchors and hosts were all smiles and laughs while ringing in the season at New York City's Pebble Bar at Rockefeller Center.

In photos shared to Instagram, TODAY's Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Laura Jarrett and Al Roker sit on one side of a long table covered in food and drinks, while Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist cheers from the other side.

Happy holidays, from TODAY! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"The annual @todayshow anchor get together was a smashing good time," Craig wrote. "We laughed. We cried. We drank. We celebrated our blessings."

Hoda Kotb wrote, "What a crew! Lucky us xo."

"What a great time with our @todayshow cohosts," Al Roker captioned the photo.

Featuring a picture of Carson making a toast, Savannah joked about the early start to their typical work day, writing, "we crush a party that starts at 3pm," and thanking Pebble Bar for hosting.

Cheers! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

This isn't the only way TODAY has been in the festive spirit, though.

Hoda and Jenna brought some holiday magic to the music charts, dropping their first single, "A Carefree Christmas with Hoda and Jenna."

The song came out Nov. 29 and was accompanied by a music video, which also featured their vocal coach, Cheryl Porter. Throughout the song, Hoda and Jenna are seen throwing snowballs, enjoying holiday treats and sharing presents.

Within a day, the tune made its way to No. 7 on the iTunes chart.

On Dec. 6, the iconic TODAY duo performed the hit with Porter live on the plaza for the first time ever.

“It’s gonna be a carefree Christmas/ Stop and smell the pine,” they sang sporting matching red lips and black suits with sparkly pants.

Hoda and Jenna were joined by the Manhattan School of Music choral ensemble, who provided background vocals — and a gingerbread man.

“Move over Mariah because we are partnering with Cheryl to create an original holiday song,” Jenna previously said on TODAY.